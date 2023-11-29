I’m A Celeb news: Bosses reportedly fear more stars may quit following Grace Dent’s exit

In I’m A Celeb news, show bosses reportedly fear more campmates may decide to quit following Grace Dent‘s exit.

Masterchef personality Grace left the ITV reality series on Monday (November 27). She flew back to the UK following reports suggesting the departure was on medical grounds, and a mutual decision between her and telly bosses.

However, The Sun claims “conditions have worsened” since Grace left. Nella Rose is singled out by the tabloid news outlet for blame when it comes to rations, which are “at an all-time low”.

And it is also suggested producers fear “desperate” campmates could follow Grace out of the jungle.

According to The Sun, the celebrity contestants have been “plunged into even more misery” after further storms.

Additionally, Nella Rose is said to have bungled a trial as she took on the Dreaded Bed challenge in a room of the Misery Motel.

Campmates have been plunged into even more misery.

She and Frankie Dettori failed to bag any coins or stars, and so no meals for the camp.

But the I’m A Celeb crew is also said to be frustrated over the challenge providing little entertainment value.

‘A real sense of misery’

An unidentified source is said to have said: “What’s worse backstage is it was a two-month build to create that set and it’s resulted in a [bleep] trial.

“[Nella] going back empty handed – and this awful weather – have left a real sense of misery.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED.

‘They each have career motives’

Despite the claims, one PR expert has told ED! that a mass walkout of campmates is not likely.

Edward Coram James of Go Up said: “Jamie-Lynn Spears is also struggling with homesickness, and Nella Rose has questioned the show’s morals after being repeatedly chosen for trials. But Grace’s exit is unlikely to inspire others to follow suit.”

Jamie Lynn Spears, right, has been struggling on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

He went on: “After all, let’s not overlook the reasons they’re there. Whether it’s to boost their media presence, connect with a new audience, or repair a damaged reputation, Nigel Farage succinctly confirmed the motives many already suspected.

“While campers may be saddened by Grace’s departure, they’re unlikely to follow her out the door as they each have career motives pushing them to stay.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 29, at 9pm.

