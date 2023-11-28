Grace Dent’s I’m A Celebrity exit ‘unlikely’ to spark mass walkout from homesick stars

I’m A Celeb contestant Grace Dent left the jungle yesterday and now her exit will not spark mass walkouts claims an expert.

The MasterChef star, 50, left I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds after being voted to take on the latest bushtucker trial with Josie Gibson.

Later on, after her exit, fellow campmate Nick Pickard read out a letter from Grace. She thanked them for the experience and explained why she had left the jungle. However, the moment prompted many campmates to send the food critic a personal message through the Bush Telegraph.

PR expert on Grace’s exit

PR and crisis management expert Edward Coram James has now revealed that despite some stars being homesick, Grace’s exit won’t spark a mass walkout.

“It’s always disappointing when a celebrity has to leave the jungle on medical grounds, but the choice boils down to personal well-being or a reality TV show — hardly a decision that should be second-guessed,” Edward of Go Up exclusively told us.



“In a conversation with controversial camper Nigel Farage, who admitted that he’d be happy to receive more challenge noms — for more airtime — Dent had expressed her contentment with being there. She was getting on with it and quietly completing every challenge set,” he then said.

“However, in the latest episode, Dent came across even quieter than the audience was accustomed to. After saying “I just want to go home”, and another vote to compete in the latest trial, Dent’s mind seemed made up.”

Will more stars follow?

Edward continued. “Jamie-Lynn Spears is also struggling with homesickness, and Nella Rose has questioned the show’s morals after being repeatedly chosen for trials, but Dent’s exit is unlikely to inspire others to follow suit,” he said.

“After all, let’s not overlook the reasons they’re there. Whether it’s to boost their media presence, connect with a new audience, or repair a damaged reputation, Nigel Farage succinctly confirmed the motives many already suspected.

“While campers may be saddened by Dent’s departure, they’re unlikely to follow her out the door as they each have career motives pushing them to stay,” he then said.

I’m A Celeb: Grace Dent admitted she was “heartbroken” to leave the jungle

“Dent’s career won’t be negatively impacted,” he then said. “If anything, the audience will sympathise with her decision. There will be opportunities outside of the jungle, especially for someone who played a safe game. As a regular food writer and columnist, I’m sure we will see Dent come out and share her experiences on the show, even if she doesn’t become a household name off the back of it.

In her letter, Grace wrote: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

Taking to the Bush Telegraph Nella said: “She’s kind of like my pillar of strength sort of thing. She was like the one person that made me feel like what I was going through was okay.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday, November 28, at 9 pm.

