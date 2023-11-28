I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent reportedly paid full fee, despite quitting show early

I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent will be paid in full, despite quitting the ITV reality series, reports claim.

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday, November 27) that the Masterchef personality had exited the jungle on medical grounds.

Grace, 50, was later spotted at Brisbane airport ahead of flying back to the UK – but refused to speak to journalists.

I’m A Celebrity contestant Grace Dent is on her way back to the UK (Credit: ITV)

Why did I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent leave the jungle?

MailOnline reports Grace’s departure was a mutual decision between her and telly bosses.

A source is quoted as saying: “Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial. Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The unidentified insider is said to have continued: “It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition. It was clear that she wasn’t being herself. She had lost all energy when usually she’s witty and fun to be around. ITV’s duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so.”

“Grace had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities. The weather this year has been particularly miserable. And as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined. Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine.”

According to reports, Grace Dent signed a £100,000 I’m A Celebrity deal (Credit: ITV)

How much is I’m A Celebrity campmate Grace Dent paid for the show?

According to reports, Grace may have negotiated a £100,000 deal for taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2023.

And even though she only lasted eight days in the series, reports claim she’ll still receive all of her fee.

It is reported celebrities get their full payment if they remain in camp for at least 72 hours.

This claims appears to be based on the beliefs surrounding the circumstances of Gemma Collins’ exit from the show in 2014. She left the jungle three days into that run – and later revealed she didn’t get her fee in full.

Additionally, it is thought she donated what she did receive to charity. A representative reportedly said several years ago: “I can confirm that the £4,800 fee was the full and final fee that Gemma received for her participation in last year’s I’m A Celebrity.”

Furthermore, Olivia Attwood is said to have still received £125,000 in pay despite withdrawing from camp a day in last year.

According to MailOnline, this was covered by a contractual clause. A source was quoted as telling The Mirror at the time: “Olivia wanted to continue and because it was the medical team’s decision she has done nothing wrong and so should be in line to get paid. She definitely didn’t quit and wouldn’t have quit, she wanted to stay.”

ITV declined to comment when approached. ED! has also contacted Grace’s reps for comment.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday November 28, at 9pm.

