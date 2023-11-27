I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent left the jungle on medical grounds today (Monday, November 27).

The MasterChef star, 50, had sparked quit rumours among viewers with her “unwell” appearance, with many speculating that she’d “checked out” last night (Sunday, November 26).

I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent was ‘ready’ to leave the jungle

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Slingo.com, body language expert Darren Stanton said that Grace was “ready to go” when her name was announced for the trial last night.

He said: “Her face was stoic and she seemed almost frozen, like she was completely shell-shocked. I think the jungle experience has been all too much for her. She was ready to go and showed very little emotion ahead of her leaving the show.”

Grace Dent was ‘ready’ to go, according to a body language expert (Credit: ITVX)

She was very quiet in the last few days in the jungle

Darren then continued, explaining how Grace carried on being “expressionless”, even while Nella consoled her.

He continued: “We haven’t really seen Grace interacting with the camp and being vocal in recent days, so I think the jungle definitely took its toll on her.”

It seems that being chosen for the trial last night was the breaking point for Grace.

“It was only the other day that Grace admitted that she was ready to go home. Again, her face was completely expressionless at the time. She displayed no emotion through her gestures. And her eyes weren’t focused on anything.

He concluded: “There was also little or no colour in her cheeks. It was clear she wanted to leave at that point. I think the jungle may have been too overpowering for Grace.”

Grace Dent and Josie Gibson were picked to do the next Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITVX)

This comes after Grace was spotted leaving Australia after being told she needed to “rest and recovery.”

Danielle Harold will now take on the trial in Grace’s place tonight.

She previously spoke about her weight and looking ill when skinny

According to the Daily Mail, before going into the jungle Grace admitted that she doesn’t suit being skinny and confessed she “looks ill right away” as she’s quite curvy and busty.

“I have to be very careful about what I eat because I put on weight really easily. My family are just those types of people who come from an entire background of women who naturally fit about a size 16-18. Every woman in my family looked like that,” she continued.

“But I know that when I get bigger. I then stopped exercising. Once I stop exercising, I start feeling sadder. And then my health goes and I haven’t got enough energy. So, I’ve always been on a health kick since I was nine years old. Like almost all women. I have to be very conscious of what I’m eating,” she concluded.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 27) at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent quits the show on ‘medical grounds’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.