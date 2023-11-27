I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent flies home from Australia amid claims she needs ‘rest and recovery’

I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent was spotted leaving Oz today (Monday, November 27). It comes just hours after her exit from the show was confirmed.

Grace became the first celebrity to leave the jungle, with a medical issue bringing an end to her time on the show.

The star has quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Grace Dent quits I’m A Celeb

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Grace had quit the show, after just over a week in the jungle.

ITV released a statement confirming the news. “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” they said.

It was later claimed that Grace left the show as she had “had enough”.

“Grace was having a tough time away from her family and struggled with the lack of sleep and good food. But more than anything she was really pushed to the brink by the gruelling trials this year,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“The Scarena series meant the celebrities were all taking part in more challenges than ever and Grace had just had enough.”

Grace’s reasons for leaving have been speculated over (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celeb: Grace Dent leaves Oz

Just hours after her exit was confirmed, Grace was snapped at Brisbane airport as she caught a flight back to the UK.

The 50-year-old refused to speak to press when at the airport. She was pictured taking selfies while waiting in line.

The MailOnline claims Grace’s decision to leave was a mutual decision between her and ITV bosses.

“Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial. Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” they alleged.

Grace is on her way back to the UK (Credit: ITV)

Why has Grace quit?

The source then continued. “It was mutually agreed upon that she would stand down from the competition, it was clear that she wasn’t being herself, she had lost all energy when usually she’s witty and fun to be around. ITV’s duty of care and welfare teams had stepped in, and rightly so,” they then said.

“She had struggled since living in the camp with less amenities, the weather this year has been particularly miserable and as a restaurant critic, not eating well proved to be harder than she could have ever imagined. Grace is looking forward to seeing her loved ones now and after a few days of rest and recovery will be fine,” they then added.

Grace’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED! today.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 27) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

