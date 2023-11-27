I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage’s ‘secret girlfriend’ Laure Ferrari is ‘booked to fly out to Oz to greet him’

After reportedly being in a relationship for six years, I’m A Celebrity campmate Nigel Farage‘s secret girlfriend has been tipped to confirm their relationship by meeting him as he exits the jungle.

Nigel, 59, has been linked with a French politician Laure Ferrari, 44, but hasn’t confirmed their relationship. However, now reports in The Sun suggest that Laure is part of the family and friends group that will head out to Australia.

Nigel Farage will meet his girlfriend when he leaves the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity news: Nigel set for bridge reunion

“Nigel and Laure have been linked for years. Ever since she first moved into his house in Chelsea and was seen taking the bins out,” a source claimed to the tabloid.

They added that Nigel has never confirmed his relationship. This is because he’s said to be an “incredibly private person” and guarded about his family life.

The source went on: “But there was a feeling if there was ever a time to open that door, it was now. It felt like a huge step for Matt Hancock to invite his controversial girlfriend Gina Coladangelo out to Oz last year. But the move proved to be a PR masterclass. It somewhat helped towards his redemption after their lockdown-busting affair.”

It’s claimed Laure and Nigel have been dating for six years (Credit: YouTube)

He appointed her as a parliamentary assistant

The politician met Laure back in 2007 in Strasbourg. He then appointed her as his parliamentary assistant. From there she was made PR director of Farage’s parliamentary group Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy.

At the time, the duo were seen having a drink at a pub. Nigel told the Mail on Sunday she was someone he had worked with and “known for a long time”.

“It’s a working relationship. You can inflate it however you want to,” he said at the time.

Later on, it was claimed that Nigel and his German wife Kristen had been “living separate lives” for years.

ED! has contacted Nigel’s reps for comment.

