I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage ‘still stinks’ despite washing every day, Josie Gibson claims, leaving fans in hysterics

I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage has “been a tiny bit whiffy” during his time on the show, according to Josie Gibson.

This Morning fave Josie couldn’t help but titter about the former MEP’s personal hygiene as she spoke in the Bush Telegraph during Saturday (November 25) evening’s episode.

“He’s been washing. Washing every day,” Josie maintained about her fellow campmate. “But he still stinks,” she admitted.

Nigel Farage applies lotion to his face for the first time in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage ‘stinks’

Josie’s comments came as footage was shown of her and Nigel having a chinwag in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

He was seen reaching for a bottle of lotion and applying it as Josie had a lie-down nearby.

“First time I’ve done this since I’ve been here,” Nigel rasped, rubbing the cream all over his face.

He added: “I feel like I’ve been Botoxed.” Josie then enquired: “Have you got your deodorant on today?”

“I have, first time,” Nigel replied.

Josie was then shown giggling uproariously in the Bush Telegraph.

Josie Gibson laughs about Nigel Farage (Credit: ITV)

‘Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy’

“There’s been times when we’ve been out on trials and Nigel’s been a tiny bit whiffy,” she told viewers.

The shot then cut back to Josie and Nigel in camp.

“Gotta get that deodorant on, Nige!” she cackled.

Gotta get that deodorant on, Nige!

Back in the Bush Telegraph, Josie went on: “He’s been washing. Washing every day. But he still stinks.”

Chuckling away, she added: “I don’t know what it is… But he’s started using his deodorant now, which is a really good thing.”

How I’m A Celebrity viewers reacted

Many viewers expressed on social media just how tickled they were by Josie’s claim.

“Josie saying Nigel Farage stinks on national TV. Do you know how hilarious that is? #ImACeleb,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Josie verbatim said Nigel stinks. LMAO, I love her #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity,” tweeted another.

Someone else claimed: “Apparently Nigel Farage stinks. Not surprised #ImACeleb.”

And a fourth posted: “Josie Gibson says Nigel Farage has a wash and he still stinks. No truer words have been spoken.

#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Sunday November 26, at 9pm.

