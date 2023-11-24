I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage flashes his bum again and viewers just want it to stop

I’m A Celebrity fans pleaded with bosses to stop showing footage of Nigel Farage naked last night. It comes after viewers caught a glimpse of his bottom for the second time yesterday.

The ex-politician, 59, stripped his clothes off to take a hot bath during last night’s show (Thursday, November 23), leaving Danielle Harold as shocked when she accidentally walked past.

I’m A Celebrity: Danielle Harold and Josie Gibson speak about Nigel Farage

After seeing Nigel’s bottom the EastEnders star, 31, said to herself: “That’s a sight… for sore eyes.”

Danielle then bumped into This Morning presenter Josie Gibson and said: “I just saw something I never thought I’d see: Nigel’s bare (BLEEP).”

Danielle Harold confessed she saw Nigel Farage’s bottom (Credit: ITVX)

This, however, brought back memories for Josie who had previously caught a sighting of Farage’s bare behind during the first day of the I’m A Celebrity.

“I see it on the first day! Considering he’s nearly 60 it ain’t too bad,” she said. Danielle replied: “He looks good, doesn’t he? Nice little bum.”

Meanwhile, in the Bush Telegraph, Danielle expressed how it was the “weirdest thing” to see Nigel’s bottom first thing on a morning. Josie who stood next to Danielle said in sync: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No… it’s Nigel Farage’s (BLEEP).”

Soon after, Danielle did her best impression of Sir David Attenborough’s Planet Earth voiceover, and said: “Here we have Nigel Farage, politician, in his natural habitat.” While Josie joined her and added: “Long gone are the days of Brexit. He now just dwindles in the bush.”

Later on, during a chat with Nigel, Josie confessed that they’d seen his bottom while he took a bath. “Is that right? It’s not too bad is it?” he replied.

I’m A Celebrity fans react to Nigel Farage flashing

Viewers were left pulling their hair out as they begged ITV bosses to stop giving him airtime.

“Why is Nigel Farage’s (BLEEP) on my screen again?” wrote a viewer on Twitter. Another chimed in, saying: “Didn’t have #danielleharold saying #NigelFarage has a nice (BLEEP) in my 2023 bingo card.”

Danielle and Josie Gibson joke about Nigel Farage’s bottom (Credit: ITVX)

Another joked about Nigel’s unpopularity following his Brexit campaign: “This is NOT what we meant when we said we wanted to see the back of Nigel Farage.”

This comes after Nigel Farage was accused of failing to emulate Hancock’s jungle stint by a PR expert.

In other news, his appearance on the reality show has been the subject of an ongoing debate on social media, with a boycott I’m A Celebrity hashtag trending.

After the figures of people watching the show dropped by two million because of his appearance, many dubbed the ratings dip the “Farage effect.”

