I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson bookies favourite to win after strong start in the jungle

I’m A Celeb star Sam Thompson is the favourite to win this year, going by the latest betting odds.

That’s because William Hill has HALVED the odds on Sam (read his ED! profile here) being crowned King of the Jungle.

The Made In Chelsea cast member, 31, has delighted fans with his puppy dog enthusiasm and affectionate hugs with other campmates.

But that also means former fave Josie Gibson has seen her chances widen. She was previously rated as evens to win the series.

I’m A Celeb contestants gather to hear about their new camp leader (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson betting odds: I’m A Celeb latest news

What’s more, the dramatic change in the bookies’ view of Sam‘s odds happened in the space of a day.

It came after he was made camp leader in last night’s (Monday, November 27) episode. Sam started the week priced at 11/4 – but is now rated at 11/8 to leave Oz victorious.

Josie is now considered the second favourite – and Danielle Harold and Nigel Farage joint third, with both at 12/1.

Josie Gibson is no longer the I’m A Celebrity favourite with the bookies (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity betting odds: ‘Josie Gibson has drifted’

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “The start of a fresh week in the I’m A Celebrity camp has seen a new campmate assume the favourite tag in the betting, with Sam Thompson our new frontrunner to be crowned King of the Jungle.

“The Made in Chelsea star was an 11/4 shot before Monday’s episode to win the show but is now the 11/8 favourite with us – the first time anyone apart from Josie Gibson has led the market since the series started.

“Josie has meanwhile drifted the other way from Evens to 6/4.”

Marvin Humes puts an arm around Sam Thompson on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Sam on I’m A Celeb

Likened to “human coffee” by his fellow IAC contestants, Sam lapped the jungle camp in celebration after he was confirmed as the new leader.

He asked Marvin Humes to be his deputy – and they will decide which celebs are assigned which chores around the camp.

Sam said: ‘We’re going to smash it. The reason I picked Marvin is because he’s the one, when I’m being stupid, to be like, ‘Mate, you probably shouldn’t do that.'”

Sam – who has struggled with inattention and disorganisation for years – was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 30.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday November 28, at 9pm.

