I’m A Celeb: Sam Thompson’s ‘fear of rejection’ behind his ‘hugging and fanboying’, body language expert claims

Sam Thompson has become a firm favourite on I’m A Celeb — but there’s a heartbreaking reason behind his excitable attitude.

The reality star is one of many famous faces in the Aussie jungle. Sam, along with the likes of Josie Gibson, Danielle Harold and Nigel Farage, will be put through their tests over the next two weeks.

And while Sam, who has ADHD, has gone down a treat with fans at home thanks to his outgoing and excitable personality, it turns out there’s a reason for it.

Sam Thompson on I’m A Celeb 2023

Since joining the show, Sam has become the happy-go-lucky star of the show. From fawning over boxer Tony Bellew to finally achieving his dream of taking part in a Bushtucker Trial, fans have gone wild over the TV personality.

But according to a body language expert, his insistence to hug and fanboy over his campmates is down to a “fear response”.

Judi James has spoken to Paddy Power Games about Sam in the jungle and claimed: “Sam’s sweet insistence on hugging and fanboying all the alpha males in the jungle (including Ant and Dec who hold all the real power in there) is looking like a fear response.”

‘The stronger the impatience, the tighter he hugs them’

She added: “The stronger the signals of impatience from his heroes, the tighter he hugs them and showers them with praise. He seems to worry that if he’s not in their close circle he’s in some kind of rejection or outer circle danger. So hopefully Fred and Tony in particular will spot this. And treat him gently rather than acting out any of their inner irritation.”

She then recalled when I’m A Celeb star Sam “placed his smaller ‘paw’ onto Tony’s for comparison”. Judi said: “It looked like a signal of respectful submission to the bigger, stronger animal.

“But then Fred jumped in to tell Sam he should ask Tony to knock him out. It was a joke, but Sam only declined because he worried, he’d have to leave the jungle if he did.”

Ant ‘makes dig’ at Sam

In the latest episode aired on Sunday (November 26) hosts Ant and Dec were quick to share their thoughts on Sam.

“At least the trial went well. It delivered the ultimate prize for camp, the one thing they value more than anything,” Ant said.

Dec then interjected: “Food!” But Ant went on: “No, an hour without being hugged by Sam. That would have been bliss. You see, he is a nice kid and all that. He is a nice kid but the hug is too much. I wouldn’t like that, that’s too much for me. Back off.”

