I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers have told host Ant McPartlin to “shut up” after he made a “mean” dig at star Sam Thompson.

Reality star Sam is one of many famous faces roughing it up in the famous Aussie camp for the new series. With his positive attitude and bubbly personality, Sam has already become a firm favourite with viewers.

But it seems I’m A Celebrity host Ant is not that keen on his excitable attitude and has taken what viewers interpreted as a rather savage swipe at Sam.

Sam is all smiles in camp (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson on I’m A Celeb 2023

I’m A Celebrity returned to telly screens on Sunday night (November 26) for all the latest drama from the Aussie jungle.

Sam took part in his first Bushtucker Trial, Fishy Business, along with Nella Rose. The pair did good, bagging 10 out of 12 stars before their time was up.

Heading back into camp, Sam was over the moon as she shared the news with his co-stars, hugging every single one of them.

But back with Ant and Dec, who experienced firsthand Sam’s excitable attitude during the trial, it appears Ant was not too keen.

Sam and Nella took part in the latest trial (Credit: ITV)

Ant makes ‘mean’ dig at Sam

“At least the trial went well. It delivered the ultimate prize for camp, the one thing they value more than anything,” Ant said.

Ant, I love you, but respectfully, shut up being negative about Sam

Dec then interjected: “Food!” But Ant went on to joke: “No, an hour without being hugged by Sam. That would have been bliss. You see, he is a nice kid and all that, he is a nice kid but the hug is too much. I wouldn’t like that, that’s too much for me. Back off.”

Ant was quick to take a swipe at Sam (Credit: ITV)

Fans furious

Fans watching the show at home were left fuming at Ant’s dig and issued him a stern warning to “be considerate”.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Ant, I love you, but respectfully, shut up being negative about Sam.”

A second chimed in and proclaimed: “As much as I love Ant and Dec as they’ve got jokes, they need to be a little careful and a little considerate in regards to Sam’s ADHD.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third quipped: “Sam’s gonna come out the jungle and see Ant and Dec taking the [bleep] out of his hugging and it is going to break his heart.”

Someone else wrote: “That was a bit mean from Ant about Sam.” Another added: “‘The hugs are too much’ watch out Ant you’re going to [bleep] off all the Sam-loving Facebook mums.”

Others urged Ant to change his mind over a hug from Sam. One said: “The most genuine soul. Ant you need a Sam hug.”

Ant did tell Sam that he loved him too during the trial, though, so we reckon he’ll soften by the time Sam leaves the jungle…

