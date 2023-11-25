A gruelling day in the life of I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec – from a VERY early start to trials that last hours

Ant and Dec know how it works by now – they’ve been hosting I’m A Celebrity for two decades. And – barring when the pandemic made travel a little more difficult – it’s always taken place in Australia.

And while the Geordie duo might be living in the lap of luxury compared to the campmates, it’s still an intense few weeks for the pair. While no two days will be exactly the same, here’s what a typical day during I’m A Celebrity looks like for Ant and Dec.

Ant and Dec, seen here at the National Television Awards in September, have an intense daily schedule during I’m A Celebrity… (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity: A timeline of Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly’s day

Appearing on Good Morning Britain last year, Ant told Andi Peters: “We get up about 2am Australian time, so it’s early, so then you go to bed about six o’clock.

“You get a little bit of sun in the afternoon. No golf this year though.”

You’d be forgiven for thinking they could get bored out there in the Australian jungle, but they often have their families out to visit them – so while they’re fond of golf, early evenings are often taken up with family time.

First job of the day

The first job of the day is recording their voiceovers for the night’s episode, before they have a script meeting.

The presenters then have to watch the footage from the upcoming episode, go through any last-minute script changes and head to make-up and wardrobe.

An hour before the show starts, they record their opening lines and have one final rehearsal for the show. So you can see why they get up early!

I’m A Celebrity: Ant and Dec host the live show

During the live show, Ant and Dec are on set, presenting live to the nation from their bush treehouse. They also head down into camp to eliminate the celebs or tell them who’ll be facing the Bushtucker Trial.

After the show, while we head off to bed, Ant and Dec have no such luck.

Following the live ep, they take part in an Instagram Live. They then head back to the staff compound. There they will have a 15-minute break and get make-up and wardrobe touch-ups. Then, they film the Bushtucker Trial – which can last hours.

Dinner with family and a bit of shut eye come next, before the boys get ready to do it all over again the next day!

Filming in Wales was different

However, when the show was filmed in Wales, their schedule was slightly different. And fans caught a glimpse of it after a whiteboard showing their daily schedule was left in view in an Instagram Story, The Mirror reported.

In 2020, a typical I’m A Celebrity day began at 5:15 pm, not finishing until 12:45 am. They began by recording their voiceovers for that night’s episode, before a script meeting on Zoom, some make-up and wardrobe touch-ups, and then another meeting.

At 11:15 pm, they’d film the Bushtucker Trial to be shown the following day, and this would take them through to past midnight.

