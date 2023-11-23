I’m A Celebrity: Fans in stitches over Sam Thompson’s high energy behaviour in the jungle

I’m A Celebrity fans are loving Sam Thompson and his non-stop enthusiasm – no matter the situation – in the Australian jungle.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the Made in Chelsea star during tonight’s show.

Sam is all smiles in camp (Credit: ITV)

What has Sam Thompson got up to on I’m A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity star Sam has seemingly enjoyed every single second in the jungle so far, judging by what we’ve seen so far.

The aptly nicknamed “Duracell Bunny” has been a shining, hyperactive light in camp so far – and fans have been quick to pick up on it.

In tonight’s show, Sam made a shocking confession – he doesn’t drink coffee. However, this seemed to be something of a relief for his campmates, who said that the “Duracell Bunny doesn’t need coffee”.

Sam – along with his campmates – took part in the Locker Shocker trial today – and seemed to be the only one genuinely excited about it.

When asked by Ant and Dec who was excited to take part, Sam replied with an enthusiastic “YES!”.

Later in the trial, he told Ant and Dec, “I’m doing this for you!” as he endured fish guts and slime to pick up some stars.

Sam’s enthusiasm has divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans loving Sam

Fans have been quick to pick up on Sam’s enthusiasm on the ITV show – and have taken to Twitter to comment on it.

“Sam Thompson is just happy to be in the jungle bless his heart,” one fan tweeted tonight.

“Aw I love Sam,” another fan commented. “Sam’s just so happy to be involved, he kills me, he’s so pure,” a third wrote.

“Sam is just so happy to be anywhere I love him,” another said. “I don’t think Sam Thompson realises that he himself is a celebrity,” a fifth said.

Sam has plenty of fans (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity criticise ‘annoying’ Sam Thompson

However, some are tiring of his behaviour.

“Absolutely despise Sam Thompson’s golden retriever happy chappy positive vibes personality. He’s another one putting the phoney act on!” one fan grumbled.

“How does nobody find Sam annoying?” another asked. “Anyone else want Sam to like shut up?” a third said.

“I think Sam might be the most annoying [bleep] ever,” another wrote.

Read more: I’m A Celeb: Nella has ‘damaged’ her reputation by clashing with Fred Sirieix, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Friday, November 24) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.