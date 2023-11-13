I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson in profile – love life, cheating scandal and not actually being Made In Chelsea

Reality TV star Sam Thompson has now been confirmed as one of the cast of I’m A Celebrity 2023 after sparking rumours when he was mysteriously absent from his podcast earlier last week.

He landed Down Under on Monday (November 13), ahead of the start of the Ant and Dec-fronted show.

But if you’re not familiar with the blond star or just want to get a bit more gossip, we’ve got you covered…

Sam starred on Made In Chelsea from 2013 to 2021 (Credit: E4)

Introducing Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson

Sam found fame on the reality TV series Made In Chelsea. He joined the show for its sixth season in 2013 as a youthful intern at Jamie Laing‘s Candy Kittens confectionary company and continued to feature on and off until 2021.

Sam’s sister Louise Thompson also starred on the show alongside him.

Where is he from?

An obvious answer, you might think. But apparently not. Although Sam might call Chelsea home now, it seems he was actually brought up between his family home in South Kensington and his prestigious boarding school Bradfield College in Reading.

So he wasn’t technically Made In Chelsea…

How old is he?

Sam is 31. He was born on 2nd August 1992. His full name is Sam Robert De Courcy Thompson – try saying that one after a few drinks!

Who is Sam Thompson’s dad?

Sam’s dad seems to keep out of the public eye, without much known about him. However, Sam has occasionally posted his mum, Karen, on social media. She is a property developer and interior designer.

Who’s Sam Thompson dating?

Since 2019, Sam has been in a relationship with Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Zara McDermott.

The couple share two adorable (furry) babies called Albus and Cedric.

They are also proud owners to an enviable mansion thought to be worth in the millions. The pair have documented the extensive renovation project on social media. They have even installed a relaxation room and cinema room. Can we come and stay please!?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

However, the now power couple haven’t always been so settled. They hit a very public rough patch in late 2019 when Zara cheated on Sam while competing on X Factor: Celebrity.

By this point Zara had joined Sam on Made In Chelsea, so the aftermath and their eventual reconciliation was played out on screen for the world to see. The clip of Zara begging for forgiveness has since become something of a viral meme on TikTok.

Prior to this, Made In Chelsea viewers followed Sam’s relationship with castmate Sophie Habboo (who is now married to Jamie Laing).

He also had an on-off relationship with another Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson, as well as a brief romance with X Factor finalist Amelia Lily who he met on Celebrity Big Brother.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

Sam might not have found love on Celebs Go Dating, but he did find a new best buddy in TOWIE star Pete Wicks. The pair have since joined forces on a podcast called Staying Relevant, continuing to prove that opposites really do attract.

Sam also presents the Love Island podcast.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Sam adorably revealed that he has already picked Pete out for some important future roles.

“When we do [have kids], Pete is 100% the godfather.” He said: “And when we get married one day, he’s the best man.”

Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD

Earlier this year, Sam took part in a documentary for Channel 4 entitled Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD. The programme explored Sam’s lifelong struggles with inattention and disorganisation, leading to him finally getting diagnosed with ADHD aged 30.

Earlier this year Sam was diagnosed with ADHD (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam Thompson on I’m A Celebrity 2023

Sam has done the rounds of pretty much every reality TV show under the sun since getting into the public eye.

To date he’s appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Celebrity Circle. He’s also appeared on a handful of others that you’ve probably never heard of such as CelebAbility and a New Zealand show called Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

Perhaps it’s unsurprising then that the bookies are predicting he’ll do well on I’m A Celebrity.

Equally, Sam himself sounds excited for the show, coyly saying in a recent interview: “I’ve got to say, if I were to be signed up for anything like I’m A Celeb, I’d just feel incredibly lucky and fortunate to be there, because I never really thought I’d be able to get there.”

The new series of I’m A Celebrity will start on ITV on Sunday November 19.

