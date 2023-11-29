I’m A Celebrity: Fans slam Nella Rose and Nigel Farage as they clash AGAIN: ‘Boring’

I’m A Celeb fans took to Twitter to complain about Nigel Farage and Nella Rose again tonight (Wednesday, November 29).

Nella, 26, and Nigel, 59, clashed again during tonight’s show – but it seems as though viewers are getting bored of it all.

Nigel and Nella bickered again (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Nigel vs Nella…again

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Nigel and Nella clash once more, as the cultural appropriation debate from last night spilled over into today’s show.

“Have I upset you, Nella?” Nigel asked as he approached Nella, who was having a rest in her bed.

“Yeah,” Nella replied. “Right, well tell me why,” Nigel said.

“I just feel like you were very dismissive about cultural appropriation yesterday,” Nella then said.

Nigel reignited his feud with Nella (Credit: ITV)

Nella shuts Nigel down

The pair then went back on forth on the song – and how Nigel was apparently concerned he’d get backlash from joining in.

As the argument continued, Nella decided she’d had enough and shut down her fellow campmate.

“It’s cool. I don’t have an issue with you,” Nella said.

“Like I said to you a couple of days ago, you are always going to have your opinions and I’m always going to have my opinions and we can agree to disagree, but let’s just not be the best of buds because clearly we’re just from two different sides of the world and you’ll never understand my issues and struggles,” she then added.

Nella and Nigel have been slammed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans slam Nella and Nigel

However, some fans were unhappy with Nella and Nigel, with some expressing their boredom over the pairs continued arguing.

“I’m getting bored of this Nigel and Nella stuff now. Can we move on and just give people like Danielle & Josie etc more airtime,” one fan tweeted.

“Nigel is trying his hardest to get a reaction out of Nella, it’s [bleeping] boring to watch. Idk why ITV has played this [bleep],” another fumed.

“If I wanted to watch politics I’d have chosen question time. So boring,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were quick to defend the pair. “It’s the N&N show. Both have strong opinions and will clearly speak their minds. There’s nothing wrong with that.#ImACelebrity makes good TV for #Itv. If they weren’t in there, it would be boring. Just look at how many tweet mentions they’ve received,” they said.

