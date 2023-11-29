I’m A Celebrity: Fans accuse Nigel Farage of faking ‘nervous behaviour’ in bid to get more ‘airtime’

I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage was brutally mocked by fans of the show tonight (Wednesday, November 29) ahead of his trial, Deep Dive.

The GB News host looked decidedly nervous ahead of the trial – but viewers weren’t convinced.

I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage nervous before trial

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Nigel and Nick Pickard take on the In Too Deep trial after being voted to do so by the viewers.

However, Nigel, who has previously admitted to not being the best swimmer, was not looking particularly excited to do the trial.

The trial saw Nigel and Nick stand in tanks of water, with all sorts of horrible underwater beasties in there with them.

“We’ll do our best,” Nigel said. “Happy?” Ant asked. “Fine,” a nervous-looking Nigel said.

Nigel eventually said “I’m a Celebrity, get me out of here”, bringing an end to his involvement in the trial.

Six stars were won for camp.

I’m A Celebrity viewers mock Nigel Farage

Fans of the show, however, were loving Nigel’s nervousness in the trial – and took to Twitter to mock the ex-politician.

“Nigel begging for a trial for air time, now he’s doing one and he’s [bleeping] himself,” one viewer said.

“This man is so excited for the extra air time [laughing emojis],” another wrote.

“Ngl it is so good to see Nigel nervous about a trial,” a third viewer tweeted.

However, some viewers believe that Nigel is playing up his nervousness in a bid to get voted to do more trials – and in turn – get more airtime.

“I think Nigel is switching up and pretending to be scared hoping that’ll get him voted in,” one fan tweeted. “Nigel pretending to be scared that trial so he gets more ‘air time’,” another said.

“I would love to know if Nigel is genuinely scared of this trial or he’s pretending to be bad so people vote him for the trials because he wants 25% of the air time,” a third wrote.

Nigel has ‘strategy’

It comes after Nigel was accused of having a “strategy” in camp by a body language expert.

“In terms of Nigel, I definitely believe he has a strategy and wants to be seen on screen as much as possible. I’m A Celebrity is a perfect vehicle to put himself out in the public arena,” Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Bingo.

“If he’s vocal and controversial, that’s going to end up on screens,” he then continued.

“I do think he was delighted after being voted for tonight’s trial. It’s an opportunity for him to be the centre of attention. He likes being front and centre. When he’s not, he clearly finds it quite frustrating,” he then said.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 29, at 9pm.

