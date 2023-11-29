I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage has a ‘strategy’ and wants to be ‘front and centre’ of the show, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity campmate Nigel Farage has a plot to make himself the star of the jungle, according to one expert.

The Marmite ex-politician, 59, has certainly made the most of his airtime while Down Under, whether it’s stripping naked or rubbing fellow campmates up the wrong way.

Now body language expert Darren Stanton explains that it could all be a ploy to maximise his exposure.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren tells us: “In terms of Nigel, I definitely believe he has a strategy and wants to be seen on screen as much as possible. I’m A Celebrity is a perfect vehicle to put himself out in the public arena.”

Body language expert says Nigel Farage loves being in the thick of it (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage loves being ‘centre of attention’

Darren added: “If he’s vocal and controversial, that’s going to end up on screens.”

Nella Rose needed medical attention and couldn’t do the In Too Deep trial on Tuesday night (28 November). Instead, Ant and Dec revealed that Nigel and Nick Pickard had been chosen.

Now body language expert Darren tells us that being picked for trials is all part of Nigel’s plan.

He says: “I do think he was delighted after being voted for tonight’s trial. It’s an opportunity for him to be the centre of attention. He likes being front and centre. When he’s not, he clearly finds it quite frustrating.”

Nigel wants the cameras on him (Credit: ITV)

Nigel and Nella clash

Meanwhile, Darren says Nella has a “real problem” with Nigel after their cultural appropriation conversation on last night’s show.

The body language expert continues: “I definitely think Nella has got a real problem with Nigel. This was apparent when Nigel attempted to approach her in the camp, she almost immediately got up and moved to sit somewhere else.

“Nigel went on to follow her, which caused Nella to fold her arms really tightly. As well as being extremely dismissive towards him, her face was showing anger and sadness.

He added: “Nigel is a strong character, with a forceful personality. It’s clear that Nella doesn’t want to be in the camp or around him at all.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 29, at 9pm

