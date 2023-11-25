Marmite I’m A Celebrity contestant Nigel Farage is causing quite the stir in the jungle. But then it’s nothing new to the Brexit-supporting former UKIP boss.

The 59-year-old politician entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle a week ago – one year after Matt Hancock made his appearance last year.

And he’s not been shy – as Josie Gibson discovered.

Nigel Farage is Down Under making his mark on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

Expenses scandal and English speakers

Over the years Nigel has been in the news a lot because of his controversies. Back in 2019, the ex-politician claimed he took £2m of taxpayers’ money in expenses and allowances. Even though he was earning a £64,000-a-year salary.

But that’s not all. He has also admitted he felt quite “uncomfortable” hearing people who speak different languages on London’s public transport. He told the Evening Standard at the time: “I got the train the other night, it was rush hour, from Charing Cross. We stopped at London Bridge, New Cross and Hither Green.

“It wasn’t until after we got past Grove Park that I could actually hear English being audibly spoken in the carriage. Does that make me feel slightly awkward? I wonder what’s really going on. And I’m sure that’s a view that will be reflected by three-quarters of the population, perhaps even more.”

Nigel Farage backed Brexit

But he said that it was “mismanaged” and suggested there had been a negative economic impact on the country. At the time he said: “Brexit has failed. We’ve not delivered on Brexit and the Tories have let us down very, very badly.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Newsnight, Nigel admitted: “What Brexit has proved, I’m afraid, is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels. We’ve mismanaged this totally.”

Nigel Farage is known for his many controversies (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity campmates stunned as Nigel Farage tells of plane crash

Back in 2010, Nigel was injured in a plane crash after his two-seater aircraft towed a vote UKIP banner in Northamptonshire. According to the Guardian, the pilot was more injured than the politician. A source confirmed “Nigel was unconscious” but he could talk.

Later on, he admitted to Piers Morgan that he hadn’t looked at those pictures as it was a “not a good memory”. “I haven’t looked at those pictures for two or three years – I don’t want to look at them. It’s not a great memory.” He also told his campmates about the ordeal, revealing that he’d broken what sounded like almost every bone in his body!

Striptease branded ‘repulsive’

In other news, Nigel performed a striptease to I’m Too Sexy live on TV. And it made people feel horribly uncomfortable.

During a segment on GB News, he took off his suit jacket and swung it around his head. The performance was luckily cut off before Farage could remove any more layers.

He said Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

Nigel once revealed that he would support Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize after the US-North Korea talks collapsed back in 2018.

“A lot of people find it difficult not to try and discredit everything Trump does. But I remember the hysteria over awarding the prize to Obama for things he might do,” he told The Independent.

