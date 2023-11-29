I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose was rushed to see paramedics due to ‘physical medical emergency’

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose was unable to take part in last night’s live trial because she was “being seen by the medic”.

Now, insiders have revealed exactly what happened during the episode on Tuesday (28 November) night.

A source told The Sun: “It was unfortunate timing that Nella had to be taken out of the camp just before the live scenes.

“She had to be seen by the team with a physical, medical emergency but it was dealt with swiftly.”

Nella Rose is ‘a tough cookie’

The YouTube star, 26, has faced a string of tough challenges and personality clashes in camp since the show began. Who could forget the infamous dad-gate row with Fred Sirieix?

The insider acknowledged: “Nella has had a rough time so far but she is a tough cookie and will be back smiling and laughing with the other campmates in no time. This wasn’t anything to do with her mental health.”

The incident happened on Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. During the show hosts Ant and Dec had invited viewers to vote for the next celebrities to take part in the In Too Deep trial.

But when Ant and Dec were about to head into camp, Dec told viewers: “Unfortunately Nella is being seen by the medic so she’ll be back later.

“It means she is now exempt from today’s trial.”

Fans wonder is she’s had enough

Not all viewers were thrilled with news of Nella’s exemption. In fact, many took to social media to air their grievances.

One said on X: “Anyone else think that Nella seeing a medic and now being exempt for the task was an excuse cos they knew she couldn’t take another task?

“I’m not a huge fan of Nella. But it is horrible now to see her get voted to do nearly every task.”

Outspoken Nella has certainly landed a lot of the trials in the jungle. The YouTube star has been clearly emotionally exhausted by the constant stress of it all.

Some viewers even speculated that Nella’s absence might mean she was about to quit. But an ITV spokesman told The Sun: “Nella has since rejoined camp.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

