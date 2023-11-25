I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose has fans worried and they think she should leave

I’m A Celebrity fans have expressed concerned for Nella Rose over her portrayal on the ITV reality show. Some are worried about her mental health and have urged people to stop being so unkind.

Nella has come in for a lot of criticism after repeatedly clashing with her campmates. However, some viewers are now asking that she is taken out of the jungle as they believe she needs help.

Nella has been the centre of the action all week (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose clashes with campmates on I’m A Celebrity

Earlier this week Nella took issue with Fred Sirieix after he made a comment that he was old enough to be her dad.

In the Bush Telegraph Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

Nella then let Fred know how upset she was and despite his apology she told him: “You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Then she had a heated discussion with Nigel Farage about immigration.

“Apparently, you’re anti-immigrants?” Nella said.

“Who told you that?” Nigel asked. “The internet,” Nella replied.

After more discussion about GP appointments, Nella told him: “You want us gone, that’s all I understood.”

“Stop it. Stop, it that’s not… Nella, you’re not listening to a single word I’m saying. You’re not,” Nigel then snapped.

And last night (Friday November 24) she turned on Sam Thompson. She called him “overwhelming” and said that he needed to be more “zen”.

During last night’s show, Nella also called time on her trial. It came after she couldn’t breathe following the amount of bugs poured into a helmet she was wearing.

Some fans felt it was unfair and she had more critters in there than her opponent Grace Dent. However others thought it was just the way Grace and Nella were both standing that made it look different.

It’s been a tough week full of challenges for Nella (Credit: ITV)

Fans worry for Nella

It was following this latest episode that fans began to get more concerned. As viewers raged over her behaviour once again on X, others stepped in to share their worry.

One questioned: “Am I the only one who noticed Nella looked a bit down and withdrawn today… I know she was trying to be Zen for the trial but she seemed off.”

“How Nella treated Fred was out of order BUT none of these jokes I keep seeing about her are funny in the slightest. She still lost her father and that’s where the reaction came from,” shared one more.

“Give Nella a break. Grief isn’t a rational, reasonable emotion, it’s a gut-kicking heartbreaker. Her grief over her Dad was triggered by Fred’s comments. He did the right thing by apologising and giving her space. It’s blown over. Let it go,” begged another.

The trial saw Nella exit early again (Credit: ITV)

Should Nella leave I’m A Celebrity?

Some even felt it would be better if she left or was taken out of the jungle.

Someone else pleaded: “If Nella was my family or friend I would try everything I can to get her pulled off this show. One mishap, is giving the ‘British public’ the room to attempt to destroy her! She will learn from this, but shouldn’t be at the detriment of her mental health!”

“For her own sake, I want Nella out the jungle asap cause there’s people so desperate to villainise her and are just echoing the most vile stuff towards her and I fear the longer she’s in there, the more hate she’s gonna return to,” feared one.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

