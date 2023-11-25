I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose and Grace Dent compete in difficult trial and fans insist it’s ‘a set up’

I’m A Celebrity viewers voted for Nella Rose and Grace Dent to go head to head in last night’s trial in the Scarena. However, Nella failed to complete it and pulled the cord, meaning Grace won by default.

Fans of the show have now complained the odds were unfairly stacked in Grace’s favour during the trial. They say Nella had no choice but to shout I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here for the second time this series.

Nella Rose’s helmet was filled up with bugs in the I’m A Celebrity trial last night (Credit: ITV)

Grace and Nella go head to head

After being voted to do Touchdown of Terror, Nella and Grace discovered another teammate would help them. It would be up to Coaches Frankie and Tony to choose who.

Frankie chose Sam to go with Nella and Nigel volunteered to go with Grace. Before the trial began though, it seemed Grace was the one having a wobble.

Drained Grace admitted: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

Josie encouraged her and said: “It’ll be good for you. What an experience.”

Grace then continued in the Bush Telegraph: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

However, she put on a good front during the trial as she was made to wear a helmet that was filled with bugs. Nella was also in a helmet and while the bugs were crawling all over their heads, they had to undo American footballs from a hell hole. Then they had to throw it to their teammate.

Nigel and Sam, wearing bug-filled trousers had to catch the ball and score a touchdown with it to earn the star.

The team were encouraging their contenders as things got going. But when more critters were added to Nella’s helmet she pulled the emergency cord ending the trial and meaning a win for Grace, Nigel and the ‘Away’ team.

Nella was full of apologies, telling her team: “I’m sorry guys, I’m sorry. I’ve let myself down, I’ve let my team down.”

Sam told her: “There’s nothing you can do if you can’t breathe. What are you going to do? Swallow cockroaches?”

Some fans felt Grace had less bugs thrown at her (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans sympathise with Nella over trial

And that’s exactly how fans of the show felt too. They were certain Nella had far more bugs in her helmet than Grace did, making it impossible for the YouTuber to breathe.

Those watching at home have hit out and called the trial unfair.

“Swear Nella’s helmet is loads more full than Grace’s,” said one. “Nella had so much in her helmet compared to Grace was up to her nose,” agreed another.

Someone else said: “When will Nella Rose haters realise her helmet was basically HALF FULL of insects while Grace’s you could see her chin. Totally understandable why she pulled the cord.”

“Everyone actually loves to hate on Nella. Poor girl was drowning in that helmet, Grace’s was nowhere near as full as Nella’s was – the hate is getting so boring now,” raged another.

there was WAY more roaches on nella’s helmet than there was on grace’s… this was clearly a set up #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kPhIIDPVS4 — sza 😉 (@iamthatbleep) November 24, 2023

I must be bugging becuase I swear there were twice as much bugs in Nellas Helmet… #ImACeleb — K1NG’s (@PrincessTsahai) November 25, 2023

Ant and Dec were watching over things (Credit: ITV)

Was I’m A Celebrity trial unfair?

It was clear Grace’s bugs were crawling all around the helmet, whereas Nella’s were staying in a pile, but were there really more? Many fans disagreed and said it was down to other factors.

“Seeing a lot of people suggesting that Nella Rose had more bugs in her helmet than Grace Dent,” said one, adding: “It’s simply down to displacement, as Nella has a significantly larger head (not an insult, just physics!)”

Another agreed: “Y’all moaning about how there was more in Nella’s helmet… but clearly just less room in because of her massive amounts of hair. Stop looking for excuses.”

“When will all the morons saying this realise that she had exactly the same amount of bugs but the helmet was fuller because her hair is twice as big,” shared one more.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm.

