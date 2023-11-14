I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew & Frankie Detorri ‘confirmed’ as camp latecomers – but when will they enter jungle?

The I’m A Celeb 2023 line-up has been announced, but is ITV still keeping hold of some secrets?

10 well-known faces from TV, sports, and politics are on this year’s show. They will soon be taking on Bushtucker Trials in hopes of securing the camp food and winning over the nation.

Although the show first launched in 2002 with eight celebs and then increased to 10, 12 has been the magic number for quite some time.

So, who else is joining the jungle and when?

The cast of 2023 might be getting bigger with two latecomers joining them (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew & Frankie Detorri join the cast

It was claimed just weeks ago that famous jockey Frankie Dettori would be joining the camp. The rumours intensified when he landed in Australia earlier this month. However, he said he was going to “Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup”.

A second latecomer, fellow sportsman Tony Bellew, is also rumoured to be joining the show late.

Boxer Tony competed professionally between 2007 and 2018, holding several titles. Now he works as a commentator, has starred in the boxing movies Creed and Creed III as ‘Pretty’ Ricky Conlan, and is pursuing a career in golf.

The Sun has reported that the stars will arrive late to the camp this season. This is a trend that has happened for many cycles now.

“Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!” a source told the publication.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment.

Hancock famously entered the jungle as a surprise (Credit: ITV)

A history of latecomers

Historically, the show has surprised campmates and viewers with last-minute additions.

Last year, former health secretary Matt Hancock joined in episode four and secured a third-place victory at the end of the series. He was also joined as a latecomer by comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh.

In 2021 Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson joined the show a few days in. Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall both joined the camp three days late in 2020.

It is unclear when Frankie and Tony will enter the jungle. Based on the last few years the latecomers have typically entered the jungle three or four days in, so fans will have to keep their eyes peeled.

Who else is in the 2023 line-up?

Hosts Ant and Dec have returned to New South Wales, Australia for the show’s 23rd series.

The full list of contestants set to enter the jungle when it first airs on November 19 are former politician Nigel Farage, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie-Lynn Spears and This Morning regular Josie Gibson.

First Date’s star Fred Sirieix joins them as do journalist Grace Dent, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Social media star Nella Rose, JLS star Marvin Humes, and EastEnders’ Danielle Harold complete the cast. For now…

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV and ITVX on Sunday (November 19).

