The first I’m A Celebrity 2023 star has been ‘revealed’ – with jockey Frankie Dettori touching down in Australia ahead of his rumoured stint in the ITV series.

The iconic show is making its much-anticipated return to telly screens soon, with the launch date shared earlier today. Hosts Ant and Dec will also be back at the helm to put the latest lot of celebs through their paces in the jungle.

Now, the first of 2023’s I’m A Celebrity stars is said to have landed Down Under…

Ant and Dec will be back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Frankie Dettori to appear?

At the weekend, Frankie told fans he was jetting off to Australia. Taking to social media, he said: “Hi everyone, I am here in California at the moment. I will get on the plane after racing, I’m coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup.”

Frankie went on: “Unfortunately, this year I’m suspended, so I can ride but I will support the Melbourne Cup carnival for the week, see some old friends riding and have a smashing time at the racing. Hopefully, we see some good winners, so make sure you come and see us.”

Frankie is said to be heading into the jungle and he’s already in Oz (Credit: ITV)

Frankie ‘to meet with I’m A Celebrity 2023 bosses’

The Mirror claims Frankie will undertake some promotional work this week around Melbourne’s horse racing competition.

He is then reportedly heading on a plane to Brisbane. There he is said to be “meeting up with ITV execs and be holed up in isolation for a few days” ahead of the series’ start date.

So who could be joining him?

It comes days after reports claimed MasterChef star Grace Dent is joining I’m A Celeb too. According to The Sun, the restaurant critic has signed a whopping deal of £100,000 to head Down Under.

Despite ‘signing up’, Grace once slammed the ITV reality show. The telly food critic, 50, branded it as a “puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

Grace also said she was “too embarrassed” to watch the award-winning show. As well as that, she said in 2012: “I snap my blinds firmly shut before settling down to watch I’m a Celeb. In fear, the theme tune alone devalues my property.”

ITV said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line up in due course.”

Read more: Boy band hunk ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.