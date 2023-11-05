MasterChef star Grace Dent will reportedly be joining I’m A Celebrity 2023. It comes after he once slammed the ITV show.

The telly food critic, 50, branded the reality show as a “puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries.”

She was “too embarrassed” to watch the show

Grace said she was “too embarrassed” to watch the award-winning show. She even said in 2012: “I snap my blinds firmly shut before settling down to watch I’m a Celeb. In fear, the theme tune alone devalues my property.”

According to The Sun, the restaurant critic has signed a whopping deal of £100,000 to head Down Under. She will be joining fellow celebrities and hosts Ant and Dec to boost her broadcasting career.

Fans will know her from MasterChef

Meanwhile, a source close to Grace told the tabloid that Masterchef fans will know her for her “withering put-downs of contestants.'”

Masterchef fans know Grace for her withering put-downs of contestants’ food and disdain for anything less than stellar cooking.

However, the source added she will be eating “humble pies” in the jungle. As well as surviving on rice and beans and taking part in Bushtucker trials.

In a statement to ED, an ITV spokesperson said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation”.

Nigel Farage rumoured to be joining I’m A Celebrity 2023

This news comes after ex-politician Nigel Frarage was reported to be receiving £1million for his appearance on the 23rd series, which is due to begin later this month.

Speaking on his GB News show, he told listeners that he’s been asked to join the ITV show “several times.” He said: “Several times since 2016 I’ve had ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!’ from ITV saying to me, ‘Come into the jungle.'”

“And they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so. And I have always thought ‘No, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do,'” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigel admitted he could be swayed because he wants to “connect” with some of the 10 million youngsters who watch the ITV show.

“Well, you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme. These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures,” he concluded.

