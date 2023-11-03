I’m A Celebrity winner Phil Tufnell reveals ‘little secret’ that stars ‘don’t actually empty the dunny’

The latest I’m A Celebrity news has seen King of the Jungle Phil Tufnell reveals some of the show’s behind-the-scenes secrets.

Phil has shared the reality of life in the jungle, sharing details of one task which the contestants regularly dread.

Writing in his biography, Tourist, series 2 winner Phil Tufnell has exposed which unenviable jungle task isn’t as cut-and-dry as it appears to be. In doing so, he has revealed that the celebs don’t actually empty the toilet – or dunny – themselves, as previously thought.

Phil won the second series of I’m A Celebrity in 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity news: Phil Tufnell exposes dunny run

Serialised in the Mirror, Phil writes: “I stuck to the dunny – believe me, an unenviable task. I’d literally have nightmares about it – tripping as I was carrying it away and being consumed by a cascading torrent of celebrity sewage.

The contestants remove the dunny, but they don’t actually empty it.

“A little secret here – the contestants remove the dunny, but they don’t actually empty it. They carry it down to a camouflaged wooden hut, tap on the door and clear off,” he continued.

“It’s basically an extreme version of that old knock-and-run game, where you wrap a bit of dog muck in newspaper, set it on fire, drop it by someone’s front door, ring the bell and leg it,” Phil finished.

Emptying the dunny is an I’m A Celeb ritual (Credit: YouTube)

So what does happen to the celebrity sewage?

ED! approached ITV for further comment. While the broadcaster made no official comment, the removal of the dunny plays out on screen every series.

ITV has never claimed that celebs empty the toilet themselves. Instead, it’s reported that it’s the job of the celebs to put a lid on the dunny and carry it to an area on the edge of camp. Once there, it’s then safely disposed of by a crew member.

