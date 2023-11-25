‘Fed up’ I’m A Celebrity campmates ‘at breaking point’ and ‘have nothing left’

In latest I’m A Celebrity news, campmates are said to be “at breaking point” – and reportedly on the verge of quitting.

According to The Sun, a series of gruelling challenges has exhausted the ITV jungle reality show’s stars.

These have included the Touchdown of Terror challenge, which saw Nella Rose give up on her second jungle task.

Filming multiple games a day as part of trials based in The Scarena has reportedly pushed the celebs in camp to the limit, too.

Grace Dent admitted to fellow contestant Josie Gibson: “I have had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home. I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

Nella Rose had to quit when the creepy-crawlies sharing her helmet space became too much to bear (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity news

A show source is quoted as telling The Sun: “It was a big day of trials and bosses wanted bigger, better, harder – but the celebs have got nothing left in the tank.

The celebs have got nothing left in the tank.

“During breaks in filming, they are well slumped down, looking totally over it and all but quitting. They’re totally fed up. It’s hot on The Scarena set and that doesn’t help either.”

Additionally, the insider claimed: “Obviously, welfare is the priority at all times but it was tough to watch the celebs struggle like that.”

ED! has approached representatives for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

‘I’ve let myself down, I’ve let my team down’

Furthermore, Grace and Nella looked to be particularly suffering as they endured sharing helmet space with a heap of critters.

It was all too much for Nella, who has been previously tipped to walk out of the show by bookies. She withdrew from the challenge.

“I’m sorry guys, I’m sorry. I’ve let myself down, I’ve let my team down,” she lamented.

Campmates have been looking weary (Credit: YouTube)

However, Sam Thompson consoled her: “There’s nothing you can do if you can’t breathe. What are you going to do? Swallow cockroaches?”

Grace, meanwhile, came in for medical attention after one bug crawled inside her ear canal.

Read more: Jamie Lynn Spears swerves Britney question in ‘awkward’ I’m A Celebrity chat

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.