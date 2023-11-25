Jamie Lynn Spears swerves Britney question in ‘awkward’ I’m A Celebrity chat

Jamie Lynn Spears had I’m A Celebrity viewers wincing during Friday (November 24) night’s episode as she dodged a question about whether she and sister Britney Spears get on.

The relationship between the siblings has reportedly endured some challenging moments over the years.

But First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and Frankie Dettori couldn’t contain their curiosity in the camp any longer – and quizzed Jamie Lynn, 32, about whether they are on good terms.

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks about the Britney-Madonna kiss on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears asked about Britney on I’m A Celebrity

Fred mentioned to Jamie Lynn: “I’ve never asked you about your sister. But I was thinking about… do you remember when she kissed Madonna, or Madonna kissed her? How did it come about?”

Jamie Lynn replied: “They just did it. I was at home watching like, ‘Oh OK, this will be fun tomorrow at school, can’t wait.”

She added: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’

“And so literally I just thought – and by the way, in today’s world it would mean nothing – but it was this iconic moment that they went with and it happened and it’s what they did.”

Jamie Lynn also noted how her family reacted at the time: “My mum was like, ‘It’s artistic, she’s expressing herself.'”

But despite opening up about the VMAs moment from 20 years ago, Jamie Lynn seemed a little more reluctant to open up about how she and Britney are with one another at the moment.

Fred Sirieix asks Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘Who became famous first?’ (Credit: ITV)

Fred pressed: “Who became famous first?”

To which Jamie Lynn replied, with less detail than her previous response: “My sister, she’s 10 years older. She was famous since I was about six or seven.”

And following a bit of a pause in conversation, Frankie Dettori then asked: “Is it true you don’t get on with her now?”

Is it true you don’t get on with Britney now?

Jamie Lynn continued to comb her hair, and without directly answering the question said: “I love my sister.”

Jamie Lynn Spears combs her hair as Frankie Dettori pipes up (Credit: ITV)

How I’m A Celebrity fans reacted

As the show cut back to hosts Ant and Dec wearing wide-eyed expressions, some social media users made it clear they felt how the exchange was somewhat “awkward”.

Ant and Dec’s reactions (Credit: ITV)

“Those silences at the end SAY IT ALL,” one Twitter user responded to a clip of the moment.

“Yikes… not the awkward Britney v Jamie Lynn questions #ImACeleb,” wrote another.

Frankie Dettori to Jamie Lynn Spears:

“Is it true you don’t get on with Britney now?”

And a third viewer, making use of a ‘covered eyes’ emoji, added: “Everyone watching #ImACeleb when Frankie asked Jamie Lynn if she’s speaking to Britney.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm.

