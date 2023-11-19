I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears in profile – Britney’s sister is a proud mum of two with a £5m net worth

Hollywood star Jamie Lynn Spears has been confirmed to appear in the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity and is easily one of the most high-profile names on the line-up.

While she may have family members also in the spotlight, Jamie Lynn has been known to carve out a career in entertainment too.

With the launch of this year’s I’m A Celebrity upon us, here’s everything we know about Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn Spears has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn is an actress and singer.

How old is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn was born on April 4, 1991, and is currently 32 years old.

Is Jamie Lynn Spears married?

Yes. Jamie Lynn is married to businessman Jamie Watson. Announcing their engagement in March 2013, the couple got married 12 months later in New Orleans.

Does Jamie Lynn Spears have children?

Yes. Jamie Lynn has two children, daughters Maddie and Ivey. When she was 17, she gave birth to Maddie in 2008. At the time, she was engaged to her ex, Casey Aldridge.

In 2018, Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie, started a family of their own and welcomed Ivey.

Are Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears related?

Yes. Global superstar Britney Spears is none other than Jamie Lynn’s older sister. She also has an older brother, Bryan Spears.

Britney is Jamie Lynn’s older sister (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Are Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears close?

Seemingly not. In 2021, the pair found themselves in a public feud after Britney accused Jamie Lynn of being involved in her conservatorship. Britney also threw the accusation that Jamie Lynn was not trying to help Britney get out of the conservatorship either.

Jamie Lynn denied these claims. However, Britney threatened legal action against her, per The Guardian.

In 2017, Jamie Lynn paid tribute to Britney by performing her song Till The World Ends at the Radio Disney Music Awards. Before accepting the Icon Award, Jamie referred to her older sister as her “friend, my hero, and favourite pop star of all time” as well as “the best sister a girl could ever have”.

What does Jamie Lynn Spears do?

Outside of being the younger sister to Britney, Jamie Lynn is known to most as an actor. In 2002, she starred in Nickelodeon’s All That before pursuing the role of Zoey Brooks in Zoey 101.

Taking on the role for three years, the hit show ended production after four seasons.

Earlier this year, Jamie Lynn reprised the role of Zoey when she starred in the movie Zoey 102, which featured many of Zoey 101’s cast members.

Since 2020, Jamie Lynn has served as a series regular in the romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias. She portrays Noreen Fitzgibbons.

She recently competed in Dancing with the Stars and released a memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Can Jamie Lynn Spears sing?

Like her older sister, Jamie Lynn has embarked on a music career. In 2014, she released a country pop EP, The Journey.

A year prior, she appeared on Britney’s album Britney Jean on the track Chillin’ With You.

While Britney has released nine studio albums throughout her career, Jamie Lynn still hasn’t released one.

Jamie Lynn released her EP, The Journey, in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why is Jamie Lynn Spears afraid of water?

Jamie Lynn is afraid of water because it reminds her of a traumatic incident related to her daughter, Maddie. While appearing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the water exercise brought back the horrible memories.

When Maddie was eight, she found herself unconscious while underwater after her ATV flipped over into a pond. “When we were finally able to get her out of the water… and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone,” Jamie Lynn recalled in 2020, admitting she thought she had “lost” her daughter.

“There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling like you’ve failed her,” she admitted. “And I didn’t want her to think that I couldn’t save her, that I didn’t try to save her. That’s my biggest worry.”

Where does I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears live?

Jamie Lynn was born in McComb, Mississippi. She was raised in Kentwood, Louisiana.

She currently lives in Hammond, Louisiana, with her family.

As previously reported by Page Six, she denied claims last month that her father, Jamie Spears, has been living with her.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth?

As of 2023, Jamie Lynn’s net worth is $6 million (£4.9 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose in profile – Catfish star who’s ‘single by choice’ is worth a huge £4m

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.

Are you excited for this year’s I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.