I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose tells ‘overwhelming’ Sam Thompson to ‘be more Zen’ as viewers furious

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity (November 24), Nella Rose upset an army of Sam Thompson fans by asking him to tone down his enthusiasm as they were paired up on the trial.

Sam told her: “Nella, I’m going to give you the most encouragement you’ve ever seen in your life. When a spider is hurling across the wall onto your face…”

“I’m done, no,” she said, getting up and walking away.

Sam was going all out with his enthusiasm for the trial (Credit: ITV

I’m A Celebrity star Nella turns on Sam

Leaving Sam in the Bush Telegraph, he said he felt “guilty”. “I think she wants someone else to do it with her. I think I’m going to let her down,” he said.

“I love Sam to bits,” Nella told Danielle Harold, “but he overwhelms me very quickly when I’m trying to be Zen. I want to hear more like you’ve got this, it’s only temporary – not you’ve got a spider on your face.”

“Nella is freaking out,” Danielle told Sam, giving him a pep talk on how to deal with Nella during the trial.

Calling him over for a chat, Nella told Sam: “This is the energy we need for the trial. You see this peace we have unlocked. We need calmness. Because Nella gets overwhelmed.” Sam said: “Yes, we don’t need that,” he agreed, before they headed to the trial.

Sam said he felt ‘guilty’ for not giving Nella what she needed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers revolt

Twitter was soon on fire with viewers defending Sam.

“Nella is so rude,” said one. “Give it a rest Nella,” said another. “Why does everyone have to cater to how Nella feels?” a third asked.

Others pointed out that Sam has ADHD, a condition that affects his behaviour.

“Not Nella slating Sam as if he’s not got ADHD and is very open about it,” said one. “Nella you’re not the boss. Sam has ADHD an isn’t responsible for your triggers. I was such a big fan of Nella but I don’t do it any more,” another commented.

“Doesn’t Sam have ADHD? He can’t help who he is why should he have to change who he is for you Nella?” said another.

“Nella’s gonna start on Sam now isn’t she,” another predicted, while others pointed out that the Made In Chelsea star is “the happiest in there”.

“I love Sam, how can anyone think bad of him when he’s just so happy and always seeing the positive in things?” asked another.

However, some did take to Twitter in defence of Nella, revealing they understood her feelings.

“Y’all Nella doesn’t not like Sam, she’s just nervous for the challenge and doesn’t have a lot of energy atm,” they said. “Give her a break,” they urged.

So what do you think?