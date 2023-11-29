I’m a Celeb fans fume as Nella Rose visits medic and is declared exempt from trial

I’m A Celeb fans fumed as Nella Rose was declared exempt from the latest trial – after visiting the medic.

The YouTuber is one of many famous faces roughing it up in the Aussie jungle. And it’s fair to say she’s had a rollercoaster journey so far. Between rows with campmates and being voted to do pretty much every trial, Nella has got plenty of people talking.

But in the latest episode, it was revealed that Nella was exempt from the latest trial at the last minute – and fans are fuming.

Nella will not be taking part in the latest trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb Nella exempt from trial

I’m A Celeb returned to telly screens on Tuesday (November 28) with hosts Ant and Dec back at the helm. In the show, the pair revealed to viewers that voting was open for the next trial called In Too Deep – with all the celebs at risk.

However, moments before the episode ended, Ant and Dec were forced to issue a last-minute update about Nella – who has clearly become visibly emotionally exhausted from the constant trials.

Nella ‘being seen by medic’ on I’m A Celeb

Prior to heading into the camp, they told fans: “Now, unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she’ll be back later but it means she is now exempt from today’s trial.”

Ant and Dec then visited the celebs in camp and revealed Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard had been chosen by the public to take part in the next trial.

But it’s fair to say the news of Nella’s absence has rubbed up fans the wrong way. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty were left fuming.

Ant and Dec confirmed the news last minute (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans ‘switch off’

“Anybody else think that Nella seeing a medic & now being exempt from the task was an excuse cos they knew she couldn’t take another task? I’m not a huge fan of Nella. But it is horrible now seeing her get voted to do nearly every task!” said one viewer.

Another I’m A Celeb viewer raged: “Hmm, how convenient for Nella to see the medics in I’m a Celeb tonight and become exempt from the trial… get her out I’ll be switching off!”

What else did fans say?

“Everyone who voted for Nella tonight should get an extra 5 tomorrow night.,” a third said. “She clearly got the most votes and knew it. So made an excuse to see the medic to become exempt. What a mess of a show tonight was.”

Someone else chimed in and penned: “Nella is exempt on medical grounds. Yeah expect people to buy that [poo emoji].”

“Nella is mysteriously ill at the last second because she knew she’d be up again after that [bleep] poor performance tonight,” another said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

