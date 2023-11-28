Ant and Dec are back on telly screens for the new I’m A Celeb 2023 series – and the Geordie duo are *raking* it in!

The TV favourite, who first shot to fame in the ‘90s, have been a part of the ITV show ever since its debut back in 2002.

Since then, they’ve welcomed a slew of iconic famous faces. Stars from all over have roughed it up in Aussie jungle for the nation’s entertainment.

The lads are back to front the show (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec on I’m A Celeb 2023

And while the lads have to brave the early morning starts and unpredictable Aussie weather, it seems the fee that they reportedly get for hosting the show, is worth it!

So how much do they earn for fronting I’m A Celeb on ITV? And are they allowed to work with any other broadcasters? Here’s everything you need to know….

I’m A Celeb 2023: How much do Ant and Dec get paid?

There’s no denying that Ant and Dec are the Kings of prime time. The pair been a formidable force on TV for over 20 years. Which is why it’s no surprise to learn that the boys have made a fortune over the years.

While they no doubt earn a few quid hosting Britain’s Got Takeaway and Saturday Night Takeaway, it’s their I’m A Celeb fee that brings in the big bucks!

It’s been reported that Ant and Dec make a hefty £3.3 million a month from hosting the iconic show.

The Geordie duo are raking it in (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec ‘land TV deal worth £40 million’

What’s more, it’s been reported that they have signed a ‘golden handcuffs’ contract. The deal is said to be worth £40 million with ITV that spans up to three years.

But the exclusive deal comes with its downfalls. As part of the offer, they are not allowed to work with any other broadcaster or streaming service.

Their deal with ITV means they are paid one giant sum of cash for all their telly work. Their shows, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey are all reportedly part of the eight-figure deal.

According to The Sun in 2022, once the three-year deal is up, the lads could look at a deal to be worth £50 million!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose ballooned from size 12 to a 20 following death of her dad

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.