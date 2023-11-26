I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose does another trial and fans beg for someone else to do it

Nella Rose and Sam Thompson undertook tonight’s Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity. But many of those watching at home are sick of seeing Nella face the challenges.

After clashing with several of her campmates so far this series, Nella has come under fire from the public. It’s meant they have consistently voted for her to do the trials. However now, a lot of fans are desperate for someone else to compete in a challenge.

It’s also clear Nella is becoming visibly emotionally exhausted from the constant votes. So is it time to give her a break?

Sam helped Nella do this trial (Credit: ITV)

Nella and Sam do the I’m A Celebrity trial

Unlike Nella, Sam was delighted to be voted as he admitted to hosts Ant and Dec: “It’s a pleasure, it’s an honour. I’ve always wanted to be stood here looking at you guys like this, so this is just really, really cool.”

Nella tried to be enthusiastic, but admitted: “You’re here to face your fears, it’s not really a free holiday, so, you just expect the unexpected all the time.”

The trial was called Fishy Business and Nella had to go underwater and read questions while Sam had to find the answers in various tanks dotted around. He then had to release a star using only his mouth. Of course they weren’t alone in the water.

Nella was clearly finding it hard being under the water with spiders and other nasties and asked Ant and Dec to keep talking to her to keep her calm.

They managed to get 10 out of 12 stars before their time was up. Ant and Dec gave them a round applause and Sam was thrilled.

Nella said of how her campmates will react: “They’re going to be so proud, they’re going to be really happy that we’re going to be eating well tonight. Biggest fear -spiders. I don’t like being underground or underwater, but I did it.”

Nella is clearly struggling (Credit: ITV)

Fans want someone else

Despite her trial success, viewers at home have had enough of Nella doing the trials. They want someone else to have a go.

“It’s funny how the British public claim to hate Nella and want to see her off their screens yet she still keeps getting voted for trials? Do you want her off your screens or not?” asked one confused fan.

Another begged: “Can we give Nella break and get Jamie Lynn doing trials please?”

“Nella deserves a break man she’s legit been voted for every trial,” declared one more.

Someone else said: “You shouldn’t be able to do two trials in a row. It’s not really fair on them and it also gets boring. Some have done max one trial what’s the point of paying them all to sit in camp and wait for food?”

“We are the ones who decide who do the trials and now everyone’s saying ‘I’m bored of her it’s not the Nella show’, STOP VOTING HER THENNN!!!”

She won’t be doing another one tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

Nella ruled out

It seems fans have got their wish as Nella is ruled out of the next trial on medical grounds. Nigel and Tony were also unable to compete.

It meant Josie Gibson and Grace Dent voted to do it, giving Nella a break at last.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues Monday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

