I’m A Celeb viewers fume as Nella is exempt from another Bushtucker trial

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have fumed after one campmate was exempt from doing another Bushtucker trial.

Nella Rose has been exempt from two trials so far, leaving viewers unable to vote for her to take part.

When the votes were open for a third trial, she was being seen by a medic so couldn’t take part.

And during Friday night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed that she would not be eligible to take part in a fourth trial.

After the trailer for I’m A Celebrity trial Eaten Alive played, Dec said: “Nella is exempt from this one.” No further explanation as to why she couldn’t take part was offered.

Nella smiled and clapped when Ant revealed she was exempt from the trial to the camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Danielle, Josie and Nella comparing them to Mean Girls

Tony Bellew will take on Saturday night’s I’m A Celebrity trial Eaten Alive (Credit: ITV)

Tony takes on latest I’m A Celebrity trial

It was revealed that boxer Tony Bellew had received the highest amount of votes.

Viewers flocked to X – formerly known as Twitter – to share their frustration at Nella being exempt once again.

One wrote: “Nella is exempt again. I’m sure ITV are rigging this so she doesn’t feel picked on.”

A second added: “Nella might as well not be on #ImACeleb if she’s just going to be exempt from every trial or quit them after two minutes.”

While a third penned: “Nella probably be exempt from the eviction voting as well at this rate.”

Eaten Alive will see Tony crawl through the mouth of a huge model of a snake and face rats, snakes and more critters as he hunts for stars.

I’m A Celeb’s Nella quits another trial

Nella struggled with her last Bushtucker trial, Grim Gutter, which she faced with Tony, Nick Pickard, Nigel Farage and Sam Thompson.

Nella quit her latest trial The Grim Gutter (Credit: ITV)

The celebrities were locked in boxes and instructed to use a number of different keys to try and unlock stars from the wall.

However, after spending time with cockroaches in her box, Nella gave up and leapt out.

She said: “I’ve done the cockroaches before but that’s why I was so angry that today I had them again.”

As Nella left early and left a set of keys in her box, her campmates could only win a maximum of seven stars.

Nigel failed to unlock any of his stars, and the camp were awarded six stars.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Tony Bellew accuses Ant and Dec of ‘lying’ as he struggles during trial

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.