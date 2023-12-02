I’m A Celebrity fans turn on Danielle, Josie and Nella comparing them to Mean Girls

They’re heavily outnumbered by the men in camp, but I’m A Celebrity viewers have turned on the three women left in the jungle – Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose.

Danielle, Josie and Nella are the only women left after Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears left on medical grounds.

But fans of the ITV show are comparing them to the characters of the movie Mean Girls.

Nella was voted camp leader by her co-stars, selecting Danielle as her deputy.

Nella and Danielle laughed as they dished out roles to their campmates (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity’s Nella Rose elected new camp leader and Fred Sirieix is ‘fuming’

Nella becomes I’m A Celebrity camp leader

The pair then assigned roles to camp, choosing to put Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage on washing up duties.

Nella laughed as she joked she would throw their clean dishes in the mud so they would have to wash them again after Fred and Nigel were unhappy with the way she and Josie had previously cleaned them.

She said: “You guys like to pick up things that people have cleaned, throw them on the muddy floor and tell them to wash it again.

“So now, unfortunately, roles are reversed,” she said with a shrug before laughing.

Josie also burst into laughter as she exclaimed: “This is the best day of my life.”

Nella laughed as she told Fred and Nigel she would make them wash up twice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers share their opinions

Viewers flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their feelings about the ladies of the camp.

One wrote: “Not sure why it’s bothering me as much as this but the way Josie, Nella and Danielle are acting is really irritating me, like Mean Girls.”

A second added: “I think the girls in the camp have got all a bit Mean Girls and [bleepy].”

Josie roared with laughter as she heard Nella’s decisions (Credit: ITV)

While a third agreed: “The girls in the camp are giving Mean Girls. Really not a good look.”

One said: “I find it really uncomfortable that two episodes in a row Nella and Danielle have asked Sam to tone himself down ‘for his own good’. It’s giving Mean Girls.”

Another viewer simply shared a gif of Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in the hit movie.

While a final fan penned: “Didn’t like Nella/Josie’s reactions to Fred last night. Came across as mean girls.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.