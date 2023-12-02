I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew accuses Ant and Dec of ‘lying’ as he struggles during tonight’s trial

I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew finds himself inside a giant, replica snake during tonight’s trial Eaten Alive.

The boxer, 41, will take on the challenge to win stars for a hungry camp. But as ever it’s not an easy task!

Tony has to rummage around the snake’s spider-ridden ‘intestines’ to find the hidden stars, moving from the liver and through the kidneys on his quest. Hosts Ant and Dec find the whole trial very amusing and keep reminding Tony that he must not pull on the string that the stars are attached to.

But poor Tony doesn’t find Saturday (2 December) night’s trial plane sailing, and a cheeky Ant and Dec seem intent on making the situation a whole lot worse.

Tony Bellew searches for stars inside a giant snake intestine (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew on I’m A Celebrity: ‘I’ve listened’

As Tony spots a star dangling from a rope, Dec says: “Now don’t pull on that rope because it will make the knots tighter.”

But by this point, it seems Tony has heard this advice a few times already. The I’m A Celeb star replies: “I’ve just told you I know that, I’ve listened.”

But Ant and Dec, by now in hysterics, continue with their words of wisdom. Ant jibes: “Tone, don’t pull on it yeah?”

Just a smidge frustrated, Tony insists: “I’m not pulling on it mate, I’m undoing it.”

Ant and Dec find the whole trial hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Tense Tony tells Ant and Dec: ‘You’re lying!’

The bookies favourite struggles with a very tight knot, and a giggling Ant and Dec tell him it’s tight “because you pulled on it.”

Tony, now borderline annoyed and surrounded by giant spiders, insists: “I didn’t pull on it. Stop lying!”

We can’t say we blame him.

Watch a preview of the trial here…

Last night (Friday December 1) Tony caused a stir on screen by shaving his facial hair off. He’d grown a moustache for Movember to raise money for a cancer charity. But as soon as December kicked in, he shave it off.

However, fans were confused by ITV’s editing of the show as they aired the moustache gone one minute and then back the next!

Read more: Tony Bellew shaves his moustache but I’m A Celeb fans baffled as it ‘disappears then reappears seconds later’.

