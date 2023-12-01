On I’m A Celebrity tonight (December 1) viewers noticed that Tony Bellew had undergone a bit of a jungle makeover.

Boxer Tony arrived late into the jungle sporting a handlebar moustache. Of course, the show kicked off in November, or Movember, when men grow a moustache to raise awareness for men’s health issues including prostate cancer. So Tony arrived with a moustache.

However, with December kicking off today, the moustache has gone. Although viewers were quick to suggest ITV’s editing of said facial hair left a little to be desired.

Tony Bellow on I’m A Celebrity with his moustache (Credit: ITV)

It’s goodbye to I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellow’s moustache

Last night, we left Tony with his handlebar moustache safely ensconced on his face.

Tonight, at the top of the show, ITV showed him with his facial hair chatting in the Bush Telegraph, before a clip of him sat in the same spot aired seconds later – and he was clean shaven. To add to the confusion, Tony was then seen in the Bush Telegraph moments later with his moustache again.

We’re not sure if it’s been a long week for some viewers, or if they didn’t know razors are allowed in the jungle, but a lot of them seemed very confused about Tony’s changing appearance.

“Where’s the tash gone?” asked one baffled viewer. “Tony??! Where is your moustache?!” asked another. “Noooo! Where’s ya tache gone, Tony?!?” said a third.

Others pointed out the editing of the segment.

“Not Tony’s moustache disappearing and appearing again,” chuckled one. Another added sarcastically: “Amazing how Tony’s moustache disappeared then reappeared again seconds later.”

Tony Bellow on I’m A Celebrity without his moustache (Credit: ITV)

‘Tony looks way better’

Others seemed pretty pleased it had gone.

“Tony looks way better without that 1970s serial killer/porn star moustache,” said one.

Ant McPartlin, meanwhile, was most likely checking Twitter wondering why everyone was talking about Nick Pickard’s moustache…

