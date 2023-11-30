I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin calls Nick Pickard ‘Tony’ in hilarious gaffe

I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin had a moment to forget with Nick Pickard during the Too Deep trial yesterday (Wednesday, November 29).

The Hollyoaks star, 48, was in the trial alongside ex-politician Nigel Farage. The pair fished for stars at the bottom of the water tanks.

Ant McParlin called Nick Pickard “Tony”

During the I’m A Celebrity trial, Nick asked when he could grab his star.

“We’ll let you know when you can go, Tony. [Nigel] hasn’t got [his star] yet,” Ant replied. Tony – of course – being Nick’s character in Hollyoaks!

“Tony!” Dec laughed, as Nick corrected Ant. “I’ve heard that all camp,” Nick joked.

Nick Pickard corrected Ant McPartlin after he called him Tony (Credit: ITVX)

“He’s a big fan, a big fan,” Dec joked.

Nick eventually managed to win six stars for the camp, however, Nigel won nothing as he gave up on the trial midway. Later on, the actor again told Ant and Dec that the camp had been calling him “Tony” all week.

“I’ve been really struggling not to call Nick “Tony’,’ Ant confessed.

Fans react to Ant’s gaffe

Taking to Twitter fans reacted to the gaffe, as one fan joked: “Ant calling Nick Tony. You just know that Tony Hutchinson would be thrilled at receiving a mention on national TV. #ImaCeleb #Hollyoaks.”

Another commented: “To be fair he’s been Tony longer than he was Nick #ImACeleb.”

A third added: “To be honest, I always call Nick, Tony when I’m watching this haha #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Ant McPartlin faced a gaffe during the deep trial which featured Nick Pickard and Nigel Farage (Credit: ITVX)

Jamie Lynn Spears quits the jungle

Last night also saw Jamie Lynn Spears quit the show – just days after Grace Dent’s exit.

The sister of the pop sensation Britney Spears, 32, had a very emotional time in the jungle. The star had a number of tearful breakdowns, including one over a piece of chocolate on Tuesday night (November 28).

“Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds,” ITV said in a statement.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight (Thursday, November 30) at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

