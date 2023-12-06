I’m A Celeb odds: Danielle Harold next for the chop, bookies predict

The I’m A Celeb odds for tonight are in and it’s not good news for EastEnders star Danielle Harold as she is tipped to leave the jungle next.

Another campmate will be booted out of the ITV reality series this evening (Wednesday December 6).

The contestants that have already exited due to the viewers’ vote are Frank Dettori, Nella Rose and – yesterday (Tuesday December 5) evening – Fred Sirieix.

And according to William Hill, ex-EastEnders actress Danielle – pitted against Fred in the most recent elimination – could face the chop next.

Will Danielle Harold soon be on her way? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 latest betting odds

The bookies have priced former soap fave Danielle (read her ED! profile here) at 10/11 to leave show tonight.

She was previously considered a leading contender to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

However, fans have claimed Danielle hasn’t featured enough in the programme.

And she’s also recently come under fire on social media for ‘siding with’ Josie Gibson during her tense exchanges with Fred.

Viewers accused the pair of ‘mocking’ the First Dates star. And Danielle and Josie were also warned their behaviour could see them sent home imminently.

Who else could be out?

Meanwhile, Nick Pickard is second favourite to be voted off at 13/8. And Marvin Humes could also end up in the danger zone, rated at 7/2.

Marvin previously appeared in the bottom two opposite Nella Rose when she left.

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “We’re beginning to approach the business end of proceedings in the I’m A Celebrity camp, with Danielle Harold our favourite to be the next celebrity to depart the show.

Danielle Harold is favourite to go next in the I’m A Celeb betting odds (Credit: ITV)

“The EastEnders actress is 10/11 with us to leave camp tonight after finding herself in the bottom two for the first time in Tuesday’s episode.

“Should Danielle survive, then Nick Pickard will be anxiously looking over his shoulder. Marvin Humes being out is also not out of the question.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday December 6, at 9pm.

