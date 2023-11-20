I’m A Celebrity odds show Danielle Harold is hot new contender to win

Bookies have updated their I’m A Celebrity odds – and a new favourite is now in the running for the jungle crown.

Step forward EastEnders star Danielle Harold – she has been named as the new contender to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity after her first-ever trial.

The 31-year-old actress joined fellow campmates Sam Thompson, Grace Dent and Fred Sirieix as they dangled from a skyscraper 100 meters in the air.

Danielle was terrified by the height and fans noticed she was trembling as she climbed out over the edge of the building. After seeing this, some fans praised the soap star for overcoming her anxiety. Others headed to the bookies and backed her to win.

Danielle Harold is a hot new favourite to win I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity odds: Arise, Queen Danielle!

Punters have now backed Danielle after the series opener, according to William Hill. While presenter Josie Gibson is the current favourite with odds of 10/3, Danielle isn’t far behind, with odds of 7/2 to win.

A spokesperson said: “There’s only one name on punters’ lips after the first episode of I’m A Celeb and that’s Danielle Harold.

“The EastEnders actress was very popular during and after Sunday night’s show. And having been 7/1 before it, she’s now the second favourite at 7/2,” added the spokesperson. Bad news for Nigel Fred Sirieix is another campmate who has been well-backed at 6/1, with Nigel Farage is drifting from 9/2 to 7/1.

“Fred has also been well backed at 6/1. But Nigel Farage hasn’t gone down well and is out to 7/1 from 9/2,” the spokesperson concluded.

Danielle Harold has emerged to be very popular among fans to win (Credit: ITVX)

This comes after Danielle confirmed she was single and definitely not looking for love on the show just weeks before she set foot into the jungle.

She said: “I am single and no I am not looking for love! It’s been a crazy, crazy year so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous.”

Elsewhere, the actress spilt the tea on how she prepped herself for the show. According to The Mirror, the actress said: “I love snacking. Rather than weaning myself off them in the run-up, I have gone the opposite way. And so, I have been drinking tons of cola instead of a little. And rather than one cup of tea in the morning, which I love, I’ve been drinking three cups!”

