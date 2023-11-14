I’m A Celeb’s Danielle Harold confirms she’s single and definitely not looking for love in jungle

Ahead of her appearance on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…, which begins on Sunday (November 19), Danielle Harold has opened up about her love life.

This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new.

The star, who played Lola Pearce-Brown on EastEnders for over a decade until her character was killed off this summer, went on to discuss her reasoning for going on the show: “I can be a little ditzy at times but I am definitely not a ‘dumb blonde’.

Danielle is best known for her soap role (Credit: BBC)

“I want to show I can do the trials, challenges and get stuck in. It’s definitely going to be nice to be myself and just have fun. The parts I have been playing have involved heavy stuff and to just be me is exciting.”

Topping off her “crazy” year

She’s not there to follow in the footsteps of past campmates who’ve embarked on romances during their time Down Under either. She said: “I am single and no, I am not looking for love!

“It’s been a crazy, crazy year and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous.

And Danielle went on to describe how she’s been preparing for the show. You’d be forgiven for thinking campmates might get ready for the show by phasing out their favourite treats, but Danielle explained that she’s “gone the opposite way”, drinking lots of cola and squeezing in some extra cups of tea.

Danielle responds to rumours

Danielle’s comments on her love life come weeks after she addressed speculation around her relationship with an EastEnders co-star.

Danielle and Jamie starred together on the soap (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie Borthwick, who plays Lola’s husband, Jay, has been linked with Danielle, and in an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, she acknowledged the rumours.

She said: “I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!

“I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got. Seriously though, there’s no one like that at the moment.

“But I’ve been so busy, it’s probably for the best. I’ve got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about.”

