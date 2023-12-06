I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix ‘sealed his fate’ after ‘rude’ comment to Sam Thompson, viewers claim

I’m A Celeb evictee Fred Sirieix landed himself in hot water after dismissive comments to Sam Thompson last night – so is that what led to his jungle boot?

Fred, who was the third celebrity to be voted out of the jungle last night (December 5), was accused of shutting Sam down during a debate about who should take part in the next Bushtucker Trial alongside Marvin Humes.

Sam, 31, stood up to offer his services but Fred said: “I can see you don’t want to do it but don’t worry, I’m going.”

Fred wasn’t fussed when Sam offered to take part in the next trial (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix: ‘You carry on playing with your toys’

Nigel Farage then suggested that Marvin and Fred were the “two most athletic” campmates for the job. Fred said: “Sorry Sam. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’re going to do the men’s stuff.”

Poor Sam didn’t looked thrilled with the comments and later said: “I hope he doesn’t think that I just want to stay in camp because I don’t. I really, really, really want to help. But I also don’t want to argue about it. I don’t have a backbone, I’d never sit there and be like ‘no, I want to do it’. So I sort of just went: ‘Fair enough.'”

Sorry Sam. You can carry on playing with your toys, we’re going to do the men’s stuff.

Campmates then took it in turns to offer their services, but Fred quite clearly wasn’t fussed about the concept of democracy.

He insisted: “No no, I’ll go with Marvin, I’ve already decided. I think the decision has been made.”

But Josie Gibson pointed out: “Well no, we haven’t voted yet.”

Fred, 51, replied: “I think you’re all happy. I’m as game as it comes.” At which point Tony Bellew suggested that Fred should let people decide and told him to “chill”.

Later, Fred repeated his comment about Sam. He explained: “When people talk you have to read between the lines and I think that it was quite clear to me that they didn’t really want to partake in this trial.

“Sam is more interested to play with his toys in the camp today, so go and have a play mate.”

Viewers didn’t like the way Fred spoke to Sam (Credit: ITV)

Viewers all say the same thing

I’m A Celebrity fans were quick to share their thoughts about the derogatory comment online.

One viewer said on X: “Really disrespectful and patronising.”

Another said: “Not Fred acting like Sam’s not grown up enough to do the trial, as if he hasn’t spent all week having an actual paddy because he’s not camp chef.”

A third added: “I found the way Fred behaved towards Sam horrible to watch. I liked Fred at the beginning but now I see he’s a passive aggressive bully. Poor Sam.”

Another said: “Fred sealed his fate last night by the comments made to Sam. Genuinely think Sam will win.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin ‘sticks up for’ Fred Sirieix in Josie Gibson cooking row.

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.