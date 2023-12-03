I’m A Celebrity: Josie and Fred in ‘feud’ says fans after awkward cooking row

I’m a Celebrity fans are convinced that a feud is brewing between Josie Gibson and Fred Sirieix.

The ITV show was back with another episode on Saturday night (December 2). But things soon took an awkward turn when it was time for new camp chef Josie to dish up breakfast.

So much so, that fans now reckon two famous faces aren’t getting along in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity feud in camp?

As fans will recall, new roles have been assigned to the campmates, now Nella Rose is the new camp leader. This has meant Josie is now on cooking duty, while former camp chef Fred is now on pot wash.

And during Saturday’s show (December 2) Josie was not too impressed when Fred kept being a backseat driver when it came to the cooking.

During breakfast in camp, Fred was hovering over the fire and asked Josie: “Did you do the beans, Josie? Did you soak them?” Josie then simply replied: “No.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Josie said: “Me and Tony are the chefs. He’s a pot wash now. He’s got to give the reins over to me. It’s only me and Tony can fit on that horse. No Fred.”

I’m A Celebrity star Fred ‘getting involved all the time’ says Josie Gibson

Meanwhile, Josie’s sous chef Tony added: “Fred’s going to do what Fred’s going to do. He’s a chef and he’s hovering over us while we’re cooking. I know it’s slightly annoying Josie and I’m telling you, it’ll get a reaction soon enough. Just sit back and enjoy your popcorn and wait.”

Things came to a head later on again when Fred criticised Josie’s cooking and claimed her preparation was a “disaster.”

Fuming, she went and spoke to Nella, who has previously had spats with Fred before. Josie complained that Fred is “really getting involved all the time.” She also said it was something she was slowly losing her patience with.

I’m A Celeb fans tell Fred to ‘leave Josie alone’

Now, I’m A Celeb fans are certain that it might kick off between Josie and Fred. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person fumed: “Nah Fred is being so rude about Josie.”

A second mused: “I understand Fred wanting to help with the dinners, but telling Josie how to cook rice? Seriously?” A third agreed and penned: “Fred’s attitude to Josie is rubbing me the wrong way.”

Someone else chimed in and proclaimed: “Fred is bullying Josie and it’s nasty to watch — leave the woman alone.”

