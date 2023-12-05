I’m A Celebrity: Fred Sirieix is the third person to be sent home from the jungle

Tonight Fred Sirieix became the third person voted off I’m A Celebrity. Earlier today he had been placed as the favourite to leave by the bookies.

On the night (Tuesday December 5) it was down to Fred and Danielle Harold in the bottom two when Ant and Dec revealed who would be going home.

Fred was the unlucky celebrity to be evicted and fans are sure he was absolutely furious about losing his place on the show.

Fred was not quizzed on the Nella arguments (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: third evictee is Fred Sirieix

Fred had caused a stir earlier in the show by insisting he be the one to do the trial, despite doing it yesterday and several others wanting to take part.

Sam, Tony and Nick all said they would like to be the ones accompanying Marvin to compete in the challenge to win meals for camp. However, Fred didn’t listen and said he was definitely doing it.

Viewers at home were not impressed with his behaviour and it quickly became clear Fred was losing favour with the voting public.

After he was announced as the contestant to be going home, Fred then walked over the bridge to see Ant and Dec. He told them how he had found the show.

“I found it quite easy, I really prepared myself mentally,” he explained, before revealing he’d been in training for six months.

The hosts then quizzed him on the arguments and clashes he had over cooking. He explained his issue was that Josie didn’t keep things to make stock or add in the next day.

Fred then said he’d like Sam to win the show overall.

However, some fans pointed out they did not quiz Fred over what happened with him and Nella earlier in the week.

Fred then departed over the bridge and was met by his fiancée.

Fred’s forceful nature was getting on fans’ nerves (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home were delighted to see him evicted.

“Fred – see ya! He came across as too controlling,” laughed one.

Another added: “He’s gutted !!!! No self awareness … he’s completely blindsided.”

“He’s furious he’s out,” observed one more.

Someone else said: “Fred’s proper fuming he’s gone.”

Others were more concerned as to why Nigel Farage was not in the bottom two again.

“Why was Nigel not in the bottom two?” queried one.

“No Farage in the bottom,” said someone else.

A third wrote: “Fred was beaten by ‘Farage’!! I know just he’s [bleeped].”

