I’m A Celebrity host Ant McPartlin ‘sticks up for Fred Sirieix’ in Josie Gibson cooking row

I’m A Celeb 2023 fans had a mixed response after Fred Sirieix was supported by presenter Ant McPartlin amid his on-going argument with Josie Gibson.

Following last night’s episode (December 4), Ant McPartlin, 48, defended the First Dates star during an Instagram Live. During the live, which he did with pal Declan Donnelly, Ant admitted that he thought Josie was “not listening” to Fred.

Ant McPartlin took Fred’s side as a result of the cooking row with Josie Gibson (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Ant McPartlin is on Team Fred

“Let’s talk about Fred and Josie, I’d like to talk about it, whose side are you on?” Ant asked followers tuning in on Insta. “But, can I just say something here? Josie isn’t listening to what he’s saying, because it did take a long time to cook that tail last night. Hell, of a long time,” he said. He then revealed a lot of time was spent cooking and wasn’t shown on the programme.

The presenting duo then revealed that it took absolutely ages for Josie to prepare the dinner and that’s why Fred kept on interrupting and giving his suggestions.

Ant continued: “About what was it? Like three hours? Four hours? Three hours, too long. That’s four hours [being told in my ear]. That was too long, if she listened to Fred she could have kept the bone to have as stock tomorrow.”

But that’s not all. When Dec noticed that a lot of the viewers’ comments were on Josie’s side, Ant then went ahead and defended his position as a result.

“I’m gonna stick up for Fred here for a second. I’d say he does know what he’s talking about. He definitely does know what he’s talking about, I’ll give him that,” he said. However, he added: “He doesn’t stop talking about knowing what he is talking about.”

Bookies predicted Fred would be eliminated next as a result of his cooking row (Credit: ITVX)

Fans react

Ant’s defence of the star comes after Fred was tipped by bookies to be the next contestant to be eliminated.

“Get Fred out now! He’s winding me up,” one viewer moaned. A second then fumed: “Can’t stand this man. Vote him out!!!!!”

