I’m A Celeb odds: Fred Sirieix tipped to be next star to be eliminated by the bookies

In I’m A Celeb odds, Fred Sirieix could be on his way out of the jungle tonight (Monday, December 5), according to the bookies.

The French star could follow Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori in being amongst the first out of the jungle, following a controversial couple of days.

I’m A Celeb odds: Fred Sirieix next out?

According to sportslens.com, First Dates star Fred is the favourite to go next of the remaining stars.

They currently have the 51-year-old at 5/4 to leave the show tonight, they exclusively revealed to us.

“With a third of celebrities having now left the jungle since the show started, things are certainly beginning to heat up in the I’m A Celebrity camp ahead of the third public vote off,” Neil Roarty, a spokesperson for sportslens.com, said.

“We could be in for a surprise tonight, with the outspoken Fred Sirieix – who at one point was odds-on for a top-five finish – the current 5/4 favourite to leave the camp today, despite not even being in the bottom two in Monday’s episode,” he then continued.

“Marvin Humes shared the bottom two with Nella Rose last night and is 5/2 to depart, with Nick Pickard a 3/1 shot.”

Danielle Harold is at 8/1, and Nigel Farage is at 14/1.

I’m A Celeb odds: Will Fred go?

Meanwhile, CasinoAlpha also has Fred amongst the favourites to go. The Frenchman is 11/8 to leave next, according to them.

However, Nick Pickard is their favourite to exit the competition tonight.

“Nick Pickard is the 11/10 favourite to be the next contestant voted off I’m a Celeb. However, Fred Sirieix follows closely behind at 11/8 to join Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose outside of the Jungle. Meanwhile, Marvin Humes and Danielle Harold are both 5/1 to go next,” a spokesperson for CasinoAlpha exclusively told us.

Tony told Fred to “chill out” (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix and Tony Bellew clash

Last night saw things get a little heated in the jungle, as Tony told Fred to “chill out” as he insisted on doing a Bushtucker Trial.

“Hello everyone, I have a note. Today’s Trial is called the Celebrity Distressing Rooms,” Sam said.

“It is up to you to decide which celebrity takes part. One by one each celebrity should say if they want to do the Trial and why. Once everybody has spoken you can make the decision as a group, good luck.”

“I will go. I will go,” Fred said. “You’ve got to stand up and explain why,” Sam said.

“Because I haven’t done one yet. So, I’m going,” Fred replied. “Let’s just take our time and everyone have a little say of why they think they should do it before we just jump in and rush off. Chill out Freds,” Tony then said.

“Tony is the only one that actually would stand up to Fred. The rest of them just [bleep] and gossip which is weird for grown adults but it is what it is,” one viewer later tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Tuesday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

