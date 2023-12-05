I’m A Celebrity fans distraught as Marvin Humes lands in bottom two and wife Rochelle not in Australia yet

I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Marvin Humes faces a lonely jungle exit if he leaves the show tonight (December 5).

That’s because wife Rochelle is only just boarding her flight to Australia – the morning after her other half was in the bottom two.

The 34-year-old star took to Instagram to urge her followers to keep Marvin in the jungle until she gets to Australia. However, with the country at 21-hour flight away, will she make it in time to meet him on the I’m A Celebrity bridge?

Rochelle Humes pleaded with fans to keep him in the jungle for one more night (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle Humes urges fans to vote to save I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Marvin Humes

On her Instagram stories on Monday night (December 4), Rochelle told followers that she was relying on their votes to keep Marvin in for one more night.

She said: “I’m going to go to the airport and fly and make my way to Oz. I’ve never been to Australia before. And a fun fact I’m actually scared of flying.”

The This Morning presenter previously said she had work commitments which prevented her from flying out last week.

I am now extremely nervous.

“So for the very first time ever flying to Australia. I’m gonna be doing it on my own which is very interesting. Argh. But yeah. I just wanted to remind you to save him because I’m making my way to the bridge and I don’t want him on it before I get there,” she continued.

The Saturdays singer then shared a video of herself after she had watched some of Monday’s show. While Nella Rose left the jungle, Marvin was told by hosts Ant and Dec “it might be you”, meaning he was close to being evicted.

Rochelle added: “I am now extremely nervous. So oh my gosh when I heard that ‘it might be you’ ahh. So I am still going and I’m hoping I make it but please start voting now. Because I really don’t want him to go on the bridge whilst I’m still in the air. Please do not let it happen, so vote for me,” she said as she ended her video.

At 11am today, Rochelle uploaded a picture of herself on the way to the airport. So if Marvin does go tonight, she won’t make it. Instead, it’s likely she will land in Australia in time for Wednesday night’s vote-off.

Fans react

Viewers appear to be feeling as stressed as Rochelle. One said: “The way that #ImACeleb put Marvin’s name in the bottom two to stress everyone out because Rochelle isn’t even in Australia yet.” A second commented: “Using my five votes to keep Marv-in until Rochelle can get there.”

“The fact that Rochelle has never been to Australia and she’s scared of flying. So this would be her first time flying to support Marvin because she stated she doesn’t want him to be on that bridge before she gets there. That’s love right there,” penned a third.

“My heart was beating. Rochelle needs to make it to Oz before Marvin comes out,” said a fourth. “So glad it wasn’t Marvin all I could think is Rochelle isn’t at the end of the bridge. If you’ve watched her Instagram stories you know #ImACeleb,” a fifth added. “I thought Marvin was going to leave before Rochelle got there,” reacted another viewer. “NO WE ARE NOT SENDING MARVIN HOME. NO. Rochelle isn’t there yet I can’t cope with the stress #ImACeleb,” another declared.

So what do you think of Marvin Humes in the bottom two? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.