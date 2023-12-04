I’m A Celebrity 2023: Nella Rose second star eliminated as Marvin Humes also in bottom two

Tonight on I’m A Celebrity (December 4), viewers voted to kick another 2023 campmate out of the jungle.

After Frankie Dettori’s departure last night, tonight it was the turn of another celebrity.

And, with the final taking place on Sunday (December 10), camp is starting to look a little empty…

I’m A Celebrity stars Nella Rose and Marvin Humes were in the bottom two (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Star told to get out of there!

Ant and Dec headed into camp at the end of tonight’s show to give one star their marching orders.

After announcing that Marvin Humes and Nella Rose were in the bottom two, the hosts revealed that viewers had decided it was time for Nella to leave.

Viewers react

As soon as the elimination was announced, I’m A Celebrity fans headed to Twitter to deliver their verdict.

One said: “YES. Finally. Can enjoy the last few episodes of the show now she’s gone.” Another commented: “Cheerio Nella.” A third commented: “I am sooo glad that Nella Rose has left @imacelebrity tonight she was sooo rude.”

However, not everyone felt the same.

One commented: “Nah..Nella did not deserve to go before Nigel or Fred.” Another agreed and said: “Who tf is voting for Farage over Marvin Humes…. own up now.” “Nella’s got some good best bits tbf,” said another. “I’ll never forgive you guys for this,” said another Nella fan. “Nella brought all the entertainment like damn nothing else happened without her,” said another.

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

The elimination came at the end of a bumper show.

Fred Sirieix insisted on doing the trial – despite Tony Bellew offering to “talk to him” on the camp’s behalf – and ended up taking seven stars back to camp.

“I feel disappointed I didn’t get nine,” he told Ant and Dec.

“I did my best, I really did,” he assured the boys.

Read more: Nigel Farage ‘has a problem’ with Sam Thompson amid fears ‘tension’ could spill out

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.