I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage ‘has a problem’ with Sam Thompson, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage might need to pick his battles amid claims by a body language expert that he “has a problem” with fan-favourite Sam Thompson.

Frankie Dettori was voted off in last night’s episode (Sunday, November 3) after being in the bottom two alongside Nella Rose – but it seems that’s not all the drama going on in camp…

Nigel Farage has a problem with Sam Thompson, it’s been suggested (Credit: ITVX)

Nigel Farage has beef with I’m A Celebrity fave Sam Thompson

Talking to Betfair Roulette, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed there are “telltale” signs that suggest Nigel has a problem with fellow campmate Sam.

“There was a really interesting interaction between Nigel and Sam last night. Fred was singing Sam’s praise, saying he’s a really nice lad. But it wasn’t reciprocated by Nigel. I do think there was a touch of frostiness from Nigel towards Sam,” he said.

This comes after Darren claimed Sam “secretly” wanted to leave the jungle after he received his letter from home.

While he added there are obvious signs of jealousy, Darren also revealed that Nigel assumed he would be the “centre of attention” in camp.

“I think he feels a bit angry in a way. There were some flickers of anger and frustration in his expression. Non-verbally, I definitely think Nigel does have a problem with Sam. It was interesting to see how Nigel switched towards the end of the conversation. He almost backed off and didn’t come across as strong in his feelings towards Sam,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the expert said that the Made In Chelsea star is totally “aware” that Nigel has an issue with him. “He does realise that Nigel isn’t his greatest fan. It will be interesting to see if any tension develops between these two. The camp clearly loves Sam, who is a happy-go-lucky guy. However, it’s clear that Nigel doesn’t like him because he’s getting all the attention,” he continued.

Sam Thompson reacted to Nigel Farage’s comment about him not helping in camp (Credit: ITVX)

He’s clashed with Sam before

This comes after Nigel referred to Sam as an “eight-year-old child” after he played a prank on boxer Tony Bellew. While the First Dates star Fred Sirieix said he found “it very funny” as, without Sam, he’d be “bored, Nigel replied: “Oh I know, but it never stops.”

But that’s not all. After Fred criticised Sam’s efforts at getting water for camp – his appointed job alongside Nick Pickard – Nigel quipped: “He’s done [bleep] all.”

Sam did react this time, though. He told the Bush Telegraph: “Nigel, what a [bleep]. Proper ratted me out. I want to help the camp. But I’m really forgetful so I just won’t remember to do it. I feel a bit guilty.”

I’m a Celebrity airs today at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

