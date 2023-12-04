I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson ‘secretly’ wanted to leave after letters from home, expert claims

I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson could be a little homesick, a body language expert has claimed.

The celebrities opened some letters from home last night – and it had a big impact on some of the stars in camp.

Sam had a letter from home (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Sam Thompson gets his letter from home read out

Sam was overcome with emotion during last night’s I’m A Celeb as a letter from girlfriend Zara was read out.

“To my darling Sam, it’s your Goose here,” his letter read.

“I have never in my life felt more proud of someone, as I have done watching you on our TV screens every single night. You have shone beyond words, your energy, your sparkle, and your humour has put a smile on so many people’s faces, especially mine,” she then said.

She later said: “I cannot tell you how proud I am of you. I hope you are having so much fun, I absolutely love you so much. Keep shining, keep lighting up the camp in your special way and know how beautiful of a person everyone thinks you are.”

However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Zara’s letter may have made Sam want to pack up his things and go home early!

Is Sam homesick? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Sam Thompson wants to go home?

Speaking exclusively to ED! on behalf of Betfair Roulette, Darren spoke about the campmates’ reactions to being saved by the public.

It seems that some were happier than others.

“It was interesting that when they went around the camp to give the result of the vote, Sam flashed sadness as he was saved. I think Sam wanted to go secretly,” Darren told us.

“I don’t think he will leave as he’s popular, but the letters from home really got him in the heart. His eyebrows came together and they pulled down almost immediately, which is an emotion of sadness,” he then continued.

Darren also revealed that Nella was “upset” to be in the bottom two.

Tony is favourite to win now (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew favourite to win?

Sam has been dealt a blow outside of camp, with Tony Bellew overtaking him to become the favourite to win the show.

Previously, Sam was the favourite to take the jungle crown, with Tony at 14/1 to win the show. However, Tony’s odds have been dramatically slashed over the weekend.

The boxer is now at 1/1 to win the show – placing Sam in second place.

Leon Blackman from Oddschecker said: “A dramatic shift in odds over the weekend has seen Tony Bellew become the new favourite with bookmakers to win I’m A Celeb.

“Since Friday, Bellew has dominated the betting on Oddschecker, securing 25% of all bets across our site. Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson, previous favourites, have now dropped to second and third place, respectively.”

Meanwhile, Nella Rose is favourite to be eliminated next.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.