I’m A Celebrity: Nella Rose tipped to be eliminated from jungle next by the bookies

I’m A Celeb star Nella Rose is likely to be the next star eliminated from the show, according to the bookies.

The YouTuber narrowly avoided elimination last night (Sunday, December 3).

Nella is favourite to go (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Nella Rose tipped for elimination

Last night saw Frankie Dettori leave I’m A Celebrity. He was in the bottom two with Nella. However, the public opted to save 26-year-old Nella instead.

But, if the bookies are to be believed, Nella may be on borrowed time in the jungle.

BonusCodeBets currently have Nella at 6/4 to be eliminated next, making her the favourite to be the next to go.

“After Frankie Dettori became the first I’m a Celeb contestant to be voted off the show, Nella Rose, who has threatened to walk already, is the 6/4 favourite to follow the horse racing legend out of the door,” a BonusCodeBets spokesperson said.

“Nick Pickard follows behind at 3/1, with Fred Sirieix 3/1 and Marvin Humes 10/1 to go next.”

Could she go tonight? (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose to be the next I’m A Celeb campmate to go?

Bettingsites.co.uk also have Nella as favourite to leave the jungle next. They currently have her at 4/9 to go tonight (Monday, December 4).

“Few would have predicted legendary jockey Frankie Dettori to become the first contestant eliminated from this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, though our markets are suggesting a more straightforward prediction for Monday’s episode,” Neil Roarty, spokesperson for the bookmakers said.

“Nella Rose has certainly left her mark on the show, but after being in the bottom two in Sunday’s episode, she is the firm 4/9 favourite to be the second celebrity to depart camp.”

They also have Nigel Farage at 14/1 to go next.

Tony is favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Tony Bellew to win?

Meanwhile, a “dramatic shift in odds” has seen Tony Bellew become favourite to win the show.

Before the weekend, Tony’s odds to win were 14/1. However, they are now 1/1, meaning he overtakes Sam Thompson as favourite.

Leon Blackman from Oddschecker said: “A dramatic shift in odds over the weekend has seen Tony Bellew become the new favourite with bookmakers to win I’m A Celeb.

“Since Friday, Bellew has dominated the betting on Oddschecker, securing 25% of all bets across our site. Sam Thompson and Josie Gibson, previous favourites, have now dropped to second and third place, respectively.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

